New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
43874062_thumbnail

From Complex To Queens, Episode 123: 2021 MLB Draft, Day Two

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 18m

The team takes a look at the picks made in rounds two through ten.

FanGraphs

On a Night of Upsets, Pete Alonso Repeats as Home Run Derby Champ

by: Jay Jaffe FanGraphs 2m

Though Shohei Ohtani provided some fireworks, he didn't make it out of the first round.

SNY Mets

Pete Alonso reveals Taijuan Walker's spot on advice during 2021 Home Run Derby | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3m

Back-to-back Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso discusses how much it means to him to win his 2nd straight Derby. Alonso reveals that teammate Taijuan Walke...

Elite Sports NY
62656266_thumbnail

Major League Baseball’s commitment to The Players Alliance a strong, necessary statement

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 9m

Major League Baseball's commitment to The Players Alliance a strong, necessary statement first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

The Apple

Can't Stop, Won't Stop

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 11m

Mets earned their first-place position at the break, no time to slow down now..

nj.com
62656104_thumbnail

Ex-Yankees, Phillies reliever warms up for Tokyo Olympics ... in the Sunset League? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 14m

The Tokyo Olympics begin on Friday, July 23, 2021 (7/23/21) with baseball returning to the Summer Games for the first time since 2008.

Gators Wire
62649884_thumbnail

Pete Alonso's passion and Trey Mancini's persistence produce inspiring Home Run Derby final: 'You can get through it'

by: Gators Wire USA Today: Gators Wire 16m

MLB's Home Run Derby often wanders into an anticlimactic finish, but Alonso's passion and Mancini's persistence produced an inspiring final.

Subway To Shea
59063166_thumbnail

STS Ep. 32: Mets Draft Kumar Rocker; 1st Half Recap/Grades (w/ Tyler Ward)

by: N/A Subway To Shea 27m

This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast, I am joined by Tyler Ward. We discuss: - Mets drafting Kumar Rocker - Jacob deGrom not going to the All-Star Game - Taijuan Walker replacing Jake in the All-Star Game - Mets 1st half recap & grades...

