Pete Alonso Wins The Home Run Derby In Record Fashion By Rich Coutinho,The New York Extra/TheNYExtra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 2h
Two years ago Pete Alonso won the Home Run Derby and he defended that title by repeating that effort taking home the 2021 Home Run Derby crown. His ability to hit homers […]
Mets Go Pitching Heavy With Day Two Picks
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Merized Online 4m
The Mets continued their 2021 Draft on Monday afternoon with their second through tenth picks. The organization went pitching heavy, selecting seven pitchers over their nine picks. Let's take a lo
NY Mets: What to expect from Dominic Smith in the second half of 2021
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 4m
For as long as we have known Dominic Smith, it’s hard to sometimes remember this is the first season he has surpassed 200 plate appearances. That’s rig...
Mets and first round pick Kumar Rocker agree to deal
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 7m
The Mets and Rocker wasted no time in agreeing to a deal to get the highly touted right-hander into the organization.
Why isn't Jacob deGrom pitching in the 2021 All-Star Game? Mets ace gives reasons for absence
by: Joe Rivera — Sporting News 26m
deGrom hopes that a teammate replaces him.
Taijuan Walker cherishing first-ever All-Star appearance
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 51m
After being named as teammate Jacob deGrom’s replacement, Mets starter Taijuan Walker is cherishing his first-ever All-Star appearance in his ninth season.
The Home Run Derby Had Such Good Vibes
by: Lauren Theisen — Defector 54m
Being Shohei Ohtani seems like it should be an impossible task. It’s not even just hitting the home runs and striking out the home-run hitters that should be so much more difficult than he makes it look, but the weight of expectations that have...
Diamondbacks pick Jacob Steinmetz, first known Orthodox Jewish player ever drafted, in 3rd round
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 55m
Steinmetz keeps kosher and observes the Sabbath, but will still pitch on Friday nights and Saturdays before sundown.
Re-Pete! Mets’ star defends his Home Run Derby crown with impressive performance
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
New York Mets' Pete Alonso looked superhuman in defending his Home Run Derby crown on Monday, beating Trey Mancini in the final round
