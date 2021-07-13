Quantcast
New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
Re-Pete! Mets’ star defends his Home Run Derby crown with impressive performance

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1h

New York Mets' Pete Alonso looked superhuman in defending his Home Run Derby crown on Monday, beating Trey Mancini in the final round

Mets Merized
Mets Go Pitching Heavy With Day Two Picks

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 5m

The Mets continued their 2021 Draft on Monday afternoon with their second through tenth picks. The organization went pitching heavy, selecting seven pitchers over their nine picks. Let's take a lo

Rising Apple

NY Mets: What to expect from Dominic Smith in the second half of 2021

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 5m

For as long as we have known Dominic Smith, it’s hard to sometimes remember this is the first season he has surpassed 200 plate appearances. That’s rig...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets and first round pick Kumar Rocker agree to deal

by: Thomas Henderson SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8m

The Mets and Rocker wasted no time in agreeing to a deal to get the highly touted right-hander into the organization.

Sporting News
Why isn't Jacob deGrom pitching in the 2021 All-Star Game? Mets ace gives reasons for absence

by: Joe Rivera Sporting News 27m

deGrom hopes that a teammate replaces him.

WFAN
Taijuan Walker cherishing first-ever All-Star appearance

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 51m

After being named as teammate Jacob deGrom’s replacement, Mets starter Taijuan Walker is cherishing his first-ever All-Star appearance in his ninth season.

Defector
The Home Run Derby Had Such Good Vibes

by: Lauren Theisen Defector 55m

Being Shohei Ohtani seems like it should be an impossible task. It’s not even just hitting the home runs and striking out the home-run hitters that should be so much more difficult than he makes it look, but the weight of expectations that have...

Big League Stew
Diamondbacks pick Jacob Steinmetz, first known Orthodox Jewish player ever drafted, in 3rd round

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 56m

Steinmetz keeps kosher and observes the Sabbath, but will still pitch on Friday nights and Saturdays before sundown.

