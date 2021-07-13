Quantcast
New York Mets

Mack's Mets
2021 MLB Draft - Mets Pick # 16.472 - RHP - Trey McLoughlin

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 51m

  Senior          6-2          210          Fairfield 2021 stat line - 5-G, 5-starts, 2-0, 4.94, 23.2-IP, 32-K, 4-BB 2020:  Made three start...

Mets Minors
Mets Round Out Their 2021 Draft With Picks 17-20

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Minors 1m

Round 17, Pick 502: LHP Nick Zwack - XavierThe Mets selected Xavier southpaw Nick Zwack with their seventeenth selection in the 2021 draft. The senior pitched to a 3.15 ERA over the course of 80 i

WFAN
Capsule Profiles: Mets’ Day 3 picks in the 2021 MLB Draft

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 3m

The Mets added 10 more players on Day 3 of the 2021 MLB Draft, starting with Mississippi State’s Rowdey Jordan and including two selections from nearby Fairfield University.

Mack's Mets
2021 MLB Draft - Mets Pick # 20.592 - SS - Justin Guerrera

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 15m

  Fairfield          Junior          5-9          185 2021 stat line - 43-G, 162-AB, .340, 13-HR 2020: Preseason All-MAAC… Started all 11 ga...

MLB: Mets.com
Source: Szapucki to have surgery, out for '21

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 20m

NEW YORK -- The Mets’ pitching staff absorbed another blow this week, when Thomas Szapucki underwent season-ending ulnar transposition surgery on his left elbow, according to multiple sources. The Mets haven't announced the news, but team officials...

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets’ Thomas Szapucki To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 23m

Mets left-hander Thomas Szapucki needs ulnar nerve transposition surgery, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports (Twitter link).  The procedure will end Szapucki's &hellip;

Mets Merized
How Kumar Rocker Changes Everything for the Mets

by: Luke Shannon Mets Merized Online 27m

The most successful Mets teams of all time were built on starting pitching. Harvey, Syndergaard, deGrom and Matz in 2015. Hampton and Leiter in 2000. Ojeda, Darling, Gooden and Fernandez in 1986.

Elite Sports NY
New York Mets 2021 MLB Draft: Rounds 11-20 recap

by: Ryan Honey Elite Sports NY 30m

The Mets loaded up on pitchers during the first 10 rounds of the 2021 MLB Draft. What moves did they decide to make on Day 3?

Newsday
Mets' Thomas Szapucki out for rest of season, will have surgery to repair nerve issue, source says | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 46m

The Mets’ starting-pitching depth has taken yet another hit. Lefthander Thomas Szapucki, a prospect who appeared in one game for the Mets this year, needs season-ending ulnar nerve transposition surge

