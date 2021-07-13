New York Mets
How Mets Could Take Advantage of Cubs Seller Status – Part 1
by: Luke Shannon — Mets Merized Online 31m
The Mets sit at the All-Star break as proud owners of a 47-40 record, and, perhaps more importantly, of a 3.5-game lead in the National League East division.While that lead may look solid to m
Manfred: Seven-Inning Doubleheaders, Extra-Inning Rule Likely Eliminated Next Season
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 13m
Commissioner Rob Manfred addressed the future status of some of the newly added rule changes around the game while speaking with the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday afternoon
3 Best Moments From Thrilling 2021 MLB Home Run Derby
by: Sam Leweck — The Cold Wire 19m
The 2021 MLB Home Run Derby made for an epic evening, and now that the dust has settled, it's time to rank the best moments from the event.
7/13/21 All Star Game Preview: American League vs. National League
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 23m
After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the All-Star Game is back in Major League Baseball. The 91st edition of the Midsummer Classic will be played at Coors Field after the game was moved from th…
MLB trade rumors: Any smoke to Mets, Trevor Story? | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 59m
As Pete Alonso was mashing his way to a second-straight Home Run Derby title, ESPN's Buster Olney wondered aloud while on air about the future of another
Epic overlay video shows just how consistent Pete Alonso's Home Run Derby pitcher was
by: Andrew Joseph — USA Today: For The Win 1h
The real MVP of the Home Run Derby.
Mets discussed possible Yoenis Cespedes reunion during injury crisis
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 1h
The Mets, pummeled by injuries in the season’s first half, spoke with Yoenis Cespedes’ representation about a possible return of the lively outfielder, multiple industry sources told The Post.
Mistaken bobblehead thinks it is a Pete Alonso bobblehead
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Recognize him? Does that look like Pete Alonso to you? Looks more like a JFK with a tan bobblehead.
Mets Round Out Their 2021 Draft With Picks 17-20
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Minors 2h
Round 17, Pick 502: LHP Nick Zwack - XavierThe Mets selected Xavier southpaw Nick Zwack with their seventeenth selection in the 2021 draft. The senior pitched to a 3.15 ERA over the course of 80 i
