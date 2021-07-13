Quantcast
New York Mets

3 Best Moments From Thrilling 2021 MLB Home Run Derby

by: Sam Leweck The Cold Wire 20m

The 2021 MLB Home Run Derby made for an epic evening, and now that the dust has settled, it's time to rank the best moments from the event.

Mets Merized
Manfred: Seven-Inning Doubleheaders, Extra-Inning Rule Likely Eliminated Next Season

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 13m

Commissioner Rob Manfred addressed the future status of some of the newly added rule changes around the game while speaking with the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday afternoon

Metstradamus
7/13/21 All Star Game Preview: American League vs. National League

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 24m

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the All-Star Game is back in Major League Baseball. The 91st edition of the Midsummer Classic will be played at Coors Field after the game was moved from th…

Metro News
MLB trade rumors: Any smoke to Mets, Trevor Story? | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 59m

As Pete Alonso was mashing his way to a second-straight Home Run Derby title, ESPN's Buster Olney wondered aloud while on air about the future of another

For The Win
Epic overlay video shows just how consistent Pete Alonso's Home Run Derby pitcher was

by: Andrew Joseph USA Today: For The Win 1h

The real MVP of the Home Run Derby.

New York Post
Mets discussed possible Yoenis Cespedes reunion during injury crisis

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 1h

The Mets, pummeled by injuries in the season’s first half, spoke with Yoenis Cespedes’ representation about a possible return of the lively outfielder, multiple industry sources told The Post.

The Mets Police
Mistaken bobblehead thinks it is a Pete Alonso bobblehead

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Recognize him?  Does that look like Pete Alonso to you?   Looks more like a JFK with a tan bobblehead.

Mets Minors
Mets Round Out Their 2021 Draft With Picks 17-20

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Minors 2h

Round 17, Pick 502: LHP Nick Zwack - XavierThe Mets selected Xavier southpaw Nick Zwack with their seventeenth selection in the 2021 draft. The senior pitched to a 3.15 ERA over the course of 80 i

