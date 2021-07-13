Quantcast
New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets to Attend Cole Hamels’ Showcase Friday Afternoon

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 1h

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the New York Mets will be one of the numerous teams attending veteran left-hander Cole Hamels showcase on Friday afternoon in Frisco, Texas.Heyman repor

Mack's Mets
Gameday: St. Lucie Mets @ Jupiter Cardinals - 7/13/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2m

  The St. Lucie Mets are on the road in Jupiter to play the Cardinals. Tonight,...

nj.com
Former N.J. Player of the Year selected by Boston Red Sox in 2021 MLB Draft - nj.com

by: Kevin Minnick | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com | NJ.com 12m

Boston selects the 2018 NJ.com Player of the Year.

Empire Sports Media
Taking a Look At The Other 2021 New York Mets Draft Picks (Rounds 2-5)

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 14m

After the New York Mets made a big splash by drafting Kumar Rocker, they moved on to the later rounds of the 2021 MLB Draft. Here is a look at the Mets draft picks for rounds two through five in their first draft under new owner Steve Cohen. #Mets...

Yardbarker
Mets considered a reunion with Yoenis Cespedes during season's first half?

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 15m

With the Mets facing numerous injury setbacks during the first half of the current season, at least somebody within the organization considered a reunion involving the 35-year-old. 

WFAN
Report: Mets checked in on Yoenis Cespedes

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 42m

According to a report by Ken Davidoff of the New York Post, the Mets checked in on a potential Yoenis Cespedes reunion when the team was hit with injuries to their outfielders.

Newsday
Mets select Mississippi State centerfielder Rowdey Jordan on Day 3 of MLB Draft | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese Newsday 51m

While so much of the buzz was rightfully focused on Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker in this year’s draft, the Mets quietly selected the player who beat them both. Two days after drafting Rocker in the fi

New York Post
Mets’ pitching depth worsens as Thomas Szapucki needs season-ending surgery

by: Jared Greenspan New York Post 59m

The Mets’ beleaguered starting-pitching depth has suffered another blow. 

Reflections On Baseball
Taijuan Walker: Sometime It All Comes Together When You Least Expect It

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 1h

Traded twice, Taijuan Walker's 124-121 career record when the Mets decided to take a flyer on him was gauged as a risk. He's In Denver today.

