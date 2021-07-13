New York Mets
Top Mets pick Kumar Rocker has some Johan Santana in him: Mike Baxter
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
It’s not to say Kumar Rocker will have Johan Santana’s career, but Baxter, an assistant coach at Vanderbilt, said the two share similar personality traits.
Davis collects four hits as Mets blast Red Wings in series opener, 18-2 | Mets
by: N/A — MiLB: Syracuse Mets 22m
The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.
2021 Mets Draft profile: Dominic Hamel
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
With their third selection in the 2021 draft, the Mets selected Dominic Hamel, a right-handed pitcher from Arizona.
Mets scouts say this was one of their 'deeper drafts' as the MLB draft comes to a close | Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
New York Mets Tommy Tanous and Marc Tramuta reflect on the organization's selections in the 2021 MLB Draft, saying this year was different because they could...
Pete Alonso Wins Second Straight HR Derby (2021)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 2h
Monday July 12th 2021: On the eve of the 2021 All Star Game at Coors Field in Colorado, Pete Alonso went to bat with Mets coach Dave Jauss...
Peyton Manning bounces first pitch at 2021 MLB All-Star Game
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 2h
Peyton Manning is going to get grief from his former NFL teammates for this one.
MLB All-Star Game 2021 | Newsday
by: Updated July 13, 2021 8:14 PM — Newsday 2h
Scenes from the MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver on Tuesday.
On to the second half of the season. Proud of our guy, @tai_walker! ⭐️Official Team Account
An #AllStarGame #BaseballSky. 😍Official Team Account
JD Davis went 4-for-6 with 3 runs scored and 3 RBI (2 doubles, HR) in the @SyracuseMets 18-2 blowout against Rochester tonight. Every starting position player had a multi-hit game (Davis, Drury, Maybin, Almora, Lee, Mazeika, Tovar, Drew Jackson). #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Jaison Vilera tossed 5.0 shutout innings and Jeremy Vasquez’s sac fly provided all the offense the Cyclones would need as they defeated the Jersey Shore Blue Claws 1-0 on Tuesday night. #AmazinStartsHereMinors
RT @AnthonyDiComo: J.D. Davis (left hand sprain/inflammation) went 4-for-6 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI tonight for Triple-A Syracuse. Davis is 7-for-his-last-12 with five extra-base hits on his rehab assignment. He's due to rejoin the Mets when they open the second half this weekend.Super Fan
"I was just letting it rip as hard as I could...I was honestly trying to strike everyone out. I got one, so I'm happy with that" Taijuan Walker said the nerves didn't settle in as he pitched in the All-Star GameTV / Radio Network
