'I made a promise to them that I'd win it': Winners from MLB's All-Star Week
by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN Los Angeles: Angels Blog 25m
From MVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr. following in his father's footsteps to Shohei Ohtani accomplishing things no one else has before, here's who excelled in an exciting MLB All-Star Weekend.
Photos: MLB All-Star Games 2021
by: Associated Press — New York Post 15m
The American League defeated the National League at Coors Field, 5-2, for an eighth straight victory in the MLB All-Star Game.
Walker relishes first-time All-Star experience
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
Much of the country will remember Taijuan Walker's first career All-Star appearance for the Mike Zunino homer that marred it. He can live with that. In addition to being a first-time All-Star himself, Zunino is a former longtime teammate of Walker’s.
Look: Pete Alonso wore his Home Run Derby chain to the bar after win
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 2h
Pete Alonso wore his Home Run Derby chain to the bar after winning the Home Run Derby for the second time in his career.
8 in a Row: Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. leads AL to another All-Star Game win
by: Tatiana Snedeker — Elite Sports NY 3h
8 in a Row: Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. leads AL to another All-Star Game win first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Wednesday 7/14/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSp...
Could Tatis face off with Pete? | 07/13/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3m
Fernando Tatis Jr. discusses the idea of potentially facing off with Pete Alonso in a future Home Run Derby
Aaron Judge plays emotional role in MLB tribute to Hank Aaron
by: Ken Davidoff, Joel Sherman — New York Post 3h
Aaron Judge scored a run in the MLB All-Star Game Tuesday night, yet there’s no way that’s what he’ll remember most about this evening.
