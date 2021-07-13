Quantcast
New York Mets

ESPN L.A. Angels Blog
'I made a promise to them that I'd win it': Winners from MLB's All-Star Week

by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN Los Angeles: Angels Blog 25m

From MVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr. following in his father's footsteps to Shohei Ohtani accomplishing things no one else has before, here's who excelled in an exciting MLB All-Star Weekend.

New York Post
Photos: MLB All-Star Games 2021

by: Associated Press New York Post 15m

The American League defeated the National League at Coors Field, 5-2, for an eighth straight victory in the MLB All-Star Game.

MLB: Mets.com
Walker relishes first-time All-Star experience

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2h

Much of the country will remember Taijuan Walker's first career All-Star appearance for the Mike Zunino homer that marred it. He can live with that. In addition to being a first-time All-Star himself, Zunino is a former longtime teammate of Walker’s.

Larry Brown Sports
Look: Pete Alonso wore his Home Run Derby chain to the bar after win

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 2h

Pete Alonso wore his Home Run Derby chain to the bar after winning the Home Run Derby for the second time in his career.

Elite Sports NY
8 in a Row: Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. leads AL to another All-Star Game win

by: Tatiana Snedeker Elite Sports NY 3h

8 in a Row: Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. leads AL to another All-Star Game win first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Wednesday 7/14/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSp...

Film Room
Could Tatis face off with Pete? | 07/13/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3m

Fernando Tatis Jr. discusses the idea of potentially facing off with Pete Alonso in a future Home Run Derby

New York Post
Aaron Judge plays emotional role in MLB tribute to Hank Aaron

by: Ken Davidoff, Joel Sherman New York Post 3h

Aaron Judge scored a run in the MLB All-Star Game Tuesday night, yet there’s no way that’s what he’ll remember most about this evening.

