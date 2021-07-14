by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies

Syracuse Mets (20-40) The Syracuse Mets rocked the Red Wings 18-2. J.D. Davis seems ready to return, going 4 for 6 with 2 doubles, a homer and 3 RBI’s. Khalil Lee also homered, going 2 for 4 with 3 RBIS. Khalil Lee just went yard. We have now scored...