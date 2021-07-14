New York Mets
NY Mets News: NL East team Jim Duquette thinks could go on a run
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
Jim Duquette has strong opinions and a resume to back them up. A former New York Mets general manager, I’m always interested to learn what he has to say ...
Five ideal landing spots for Adam Frazier before the trade deadline
by: Bryan Zarpentine — Franchise Sports 18m
Adam Frazier trade rumors 2021. Best potential Adam Frazier trades before MLB trade deadline. Rumors of Pirates, links with Mets.
Mets Morning News for July 14, 2021
by: Kory Powell — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 53m
Your Wednesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Some Thoughts on the 2021 MLB All-Star Game
by: Paul Lukas — Uni Watch 57m
Yeah, the uniforms sucked, but there were lots of interesting uni-related details in last night’s game.
OTD 1970: Hodges Manages, Seaver Starts In All Star Game
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 1h
On July 14th, 1970, Mets' manager Gil Hodges played the role of skipper for the National League squad in the All-Star Game, and had the honor of seeing his franchise pitcher, Tom Seaver, start the
Reese Kaplan -- Some Things Are Looking Up for the Mets
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 1h
With the second half of the season about to begin, there are a few signs of promising development that could have positive impact on the Met...
First-Half grades for all 30 MLB teams: Handing out everything from an A-plus to an F-minus
by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer — ESPN Los Angeles: Dodgers Report 2h
The All-Star break is a perfect time to take stock of how your favorite squad is meeting 2021 expectations, for better or worse.
5 big predictions for MLB’s second half - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 2h
The first half of the 2021 Major League Baseball season has been a power struggle between wonder and controversy.
