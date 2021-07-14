New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Mets need even more from Pete Alonso
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 1h
Pete Alonso's post-Home Run Derby form could be the key to the bottom-of-the-league offense finding its footing.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Tidrow, ex-pitcher and longtime Giants exec, dies
by: Associated Press — ESPN Chicago: Cubs Blog 45m
Dick Tidrow, a former major league pitcher and longtime member of the San Francisco Giants' front office, died Saturday. He was 74.
J.D. Davis blasts off from Syracuse with another homer, heads back to New York Mets - syracuse.com
by: Lindsay Kramer | lkramer@syracuse.com — Syracuse 2h
Davis was scheduled to end his rehab assignment on Thursday night and rejoin New York.
Gameday: Game 2: Syracuse Mets Vs. Rochester Red Wings - 7/14/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
The Syracuse Mets are home to take on the Rochester Red Wings f...
Pete Alonso Has Fun Playing Baseball
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 4h
The All-Star Game and all of the related festivities have come to an end. I didn't watch a second of it live, but I did find the Home Run De...
Mets: On Why Their Second Half Is Contingent On Their First Half
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 4h
The Mets are only what they are - a good team that stands atop the NL East - but warding off challengers as their calling card must continue.
Mets Plan to Activate Davis on Friday, What’s His Role?
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 5h
J.D. Davis has played 13 games for the Syracuse Mets and 14 games for the New York Mets. Davis was the majority starter at third base in 2020. He's now missed two and a half months
How Pete Alonso makes more off Home Run Derby than playing for Mets
by: @usatoday — USA Today 5h
Sports Seriously: It might sound crazy, but New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso made more this year by winning the Home Run Derby than he will playing an entire season for the Mets. That should change soon though.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Ronny Mauricio’s two-RBI double drew the Cyclones even, but Jersey Shore rallied in the 9th for a 3-2 win over the ‘Clones. #AmazinStartsHereMinors
-
20 yr old Luis Montas lowered his ERA to 0.96 tonight with @stluciemets he also now has 3 wins and 3 saves for the affiliate.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom’s first half of 2021 was unworldly: • 7-2, 1.08 ERA, .126 Opp Avg, 0.54 WHIP, 14.3 K/9 IP •Allowed just 3 ER or fewer in each start • 2nd fastest pitcher of all time to reach 1,500 career strikeouts (198 games) • Led MLB in ERA, Opp Avg, WHIP, & K/9 IP #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
closing chapters feels ^amazing^Beat Writer / Columnist
-
BigTime Baseball at the break. I was off this week but fear not, @Decker6 and @tonygwynnjr have it covered! @AudacySportsDid you listen to the new @AudacySports Big Time Baseball with me & @tonygwynnjr? All Star game, home run derby & we break down everything you need to know for the trade deadline. Like/share/& SUBSCRIBE on the @Audacy app or wherever you get your podcasts! https://t.co/KNDFsnfuNaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
An APPROVED photo @HowieRose 😉Misc
- More Mets Tweets