Mets bringing back black jerseys for Friday home games beginning July 30 | Newsday
by: Ryan Gerbosi — Newsday 2h
The Mets are going to be back in black later this month. The long-promised return of the Mets’ black jerseys is set for Friday, July 30 against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field, the club announced Th
It's happening: Mets black jerseys on July 30
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 31s
NEW YORK -- Hinted at, teased and anticipated for months, the Mets’ long-awaited black jerseys are about to make their return. The Mets announced that they will don black jerseys for the first time in nine years during their game on Friday, July 30....
This is what happens when you tinker with the formula @metsCoca-Cola promised “an even more iconic Coke taste” for its new version of Coke Zero. Worry and apprehension greeted the impending change. When Coca-Cola changed a soda's flavor in 1985, it was called a "taste tragedy." https://t.co/CzfcVufvV8Blogger / Podcaster
If the @Mets don’t take the field to “Back In Black” by AC/DC on July 30th I will be very disappointed.Beat Writer / Columnist
Pete Alonso hit a 2-run HR in the 7th inning of the Futures Game #OTD in 2018. Alonso’s HR traveled 415 feet with a launch angle of 46 degrees & an exit velocity of 113.6 mph. @Metsmerized @toriihunter48 @Updikej33 @Mets #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
🔹 The Mets trade for Jose Berrios 🔹 Shohei Ohtani hits 55 homers and wins AL MVP 5 bold predictions for the second half of the 2021 MLB season (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/lSADnrSMwLTV / Radio Network
RT @BKCyclones: C🍪🍪kie Carrasco will make the start for the Cyclones tonight as part of his MLB Rehab Assignment. Game time is 7:00. Tickets are available now at the @Geico online box office. #AmazinStartsHere https://t.co/GKUDNXZHhjBlogger / Podcaster
RT @TimothyRRyder: JD Davis is a vulnerability on the defensive side. he’s also an above-average producer at the plate whether NYM newfound affinity for data-aided defensive positioning counters Davis’ shortcomings is TBD new one for @TheAppleNYM #LFGM 🍎 https://t.co/Vk9KqSWWVmBeat Writer / Columnist
