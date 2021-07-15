New York Mets
New York Mets 2021 First-Half MVP: Jacob deGrom
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 46m
The All-Star Break is still going on and it is the perfect time to look back at the first half for the New York Mets. We have done a few macro-level pieces this week examining the team but now is a…
Mets returning black jerseys July 30, will wear for Friday night home games
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 5m
The organization has listened. At the end of this month (July 30), the Mets will finally be returning their black jerseys.
NY Mets do not have the best odds to win the NL East right now
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 13m
The New York Mets completed the first half of the 2021 season in first place with a decent cushion ahead of the other National League East teams. Even when...
Live Box Score - FCL Mets @ FCL Astros - 7/15/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 18m
The Florida Complex League Mets are on the road to play the Florida Complex League Astros. You can follow all the actio...
MLB mid-season awards: Cy Young, MVP, biggest disappointments, more | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 19m
The second half of the 2021 Major League Baseball season begins on Friday — a refreshing reminder that America's pastime is almost 100% back to normal as
Each Division's X-Factor Entering Baseball's Second Half
by: Nick Selbe — Sports Illustrated 24m
Let's forecast the players who will define how the next two-and-a-half months shake out.
FOCO Releases Jeff McNeil Bat Flip Bobblehead
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 48m
Check it out, Mets Fans....Forever Collectibles (FOCO) has just released the New York Mets Jeff McNeil Bat Flip Bobblehead.Each exxlusive bobblehead is limited to only 144 pieces and they wi
2021 MLB Draft: Back to the Future
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 59m
Seven of the twelve prep players selected by the Mets in the 2018 MLB Draft signed with the team. How have those other five done now that they are once again draft eligible?
This is what happens when you tinker with the formula @metsCoca-Cola promised “an even more iconic Coke taste” for its new version of Coke Zero. Worry and apprehension greeted the impending change. When Coca-Cola changed a soda's flavor in 1985, it was called a "taste tragedy." https://t.co/CzfcVufvV8Blogger / Podcaster
If the @Mets don’t take the field to “Back In Black” by AC/DC on July 30th I will be very disappointed.Beat Writer / Columnist
Pete Alonso hit a 2-run HR in the 7th inning of the Futures Game #OTD in 2018. Alonso’s HR traveled 415 feet with a launch angle of 46 degrees & an exit velocity of 113.6 mph. @Metsmerized @toriihunter48 @Updikej33 @Mets #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
🔹 The Mets trade for Jose Berrios 🔹 Shohei Ohtani hits 55 homers and wins AL MVP 5 bold predictions for the second half of the 2021 MLB season (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/lSADnrSMwLTV / Radio Network
RT @BKCyclones: C🍪🍪kie Carrasco will make the start for the Cyclones tonight as part of his MLB Rehab Assignment. Game time is 7:00. Tickets are available now at the @Geico online box office. #AmazinStartsHere https://t.co/GKUDNXZHhjBlogger / Podcaster
RT @TimothyRRyder: JD Davis is a vulnerability on the defensive side. he’s also an above-average producer at the plate whether NYM newfound affinity for data-aided defensive positioning counters Davis’ shortcomings is TBD new one for @TheAppleNYM #LFGM 🍎 https://t.co/Vk9KqSWWVmBeat Writer / Columnist
