New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
62701799_thumbnail

It's happening: Mets black jerseys on July 30

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2h

NEW YORK -- Hinted at, teased and anticipated for months, the Mets’ long-awaited black jerseys are about to make their return. The Mets announced that they will don black jerseys for the first time in nine years during their game on Friday, July 30....

Deadspin
62704320_thumbnail

At long last, Mets are bringing back black jerseys — what could go wrong? (Don’t ask)

by: Bryan Fonseca Deadspin 2m

Steve Cohen backs up his promise, as staple of aughts Amazins’ returns on July 30

The Mets Police
62704249_thumbnail

Mets formally announce schedule for horrible black uniform return

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

The Mets did what they always do and waited until I was busy to announce this. So you know I hate the black and you know why so I won’t waste time. That said, I get it.  I get the 20 year nos…

WFAN
62703934_thumbnail

Ed Coleman talks Mets draft and previews the 2nd half

by: Ed Coleman Radio.com: WFAN 18m

Ed Coleman begins the podcast recapping the Mets draft selections, the selection of Kumar Rocker and a host of other pitchers. Then a look at the competition in the NL East.

SNY Mets

Mets fan, Cobra Kai and Harold & Kumar co-creator Jon Hurwitz stops by | Shea Anything Podcast | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 22m

Doug Williams and Jerry Blevins welcome special guest Jon Hurwitz to the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, as the co-creator of Cobra Kai and the H...

Mets Merized
62703768_thumbnail

Report: Gary Thorne Returns to Mets Booth This Weekend

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 22m

According to the account MetsRewind on twitter, former Mets' play-by-play man Gary Throne will return to the booth and broadcast the Mets' series in Pittsburgh this weekend along side Keith Hernan

Rising Apple

New York Mets fans need this limited-edition HR Derby bobblehead

by: Nathan Cunningham Fansided: Rising Apple 37m

If New York Mets fans want to celebrate Pete Alonso's back-to-back Home Run Derby championships, there's no better way than this bobblehead. Pete Alonso sa...

USA Today
53447546_thumbnail

Dark days: Mets to use black jerseys for 1st time since 2012

by: AP USA Today 38m

For the Mets, July 30 will be a dark day — in a good way

Mets Daddy

Mets 2021 Uniforms: Back in Black

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 42m

After the years of waiting, the New York Mets are finally bringing back the black jerseys on July 30, and they’ll be worn for all the ensuing Friday games. These are the jerseys Mike Piazza a…

