New York Mets

USA Today
Dark days: Mets to use black jerseys for 1st time since 2012

by: AP USA Today 39m

For the Mets, July 30 will be a dark day — in a good way

Metro News
MLB mid-season awards: Cy Young, MVP, biggest disappointments, more | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 27s

The second half of the 2021 Major League Baseball season is underway — a refreshing reminder that America's pastime is almost 100% back to normal as ballparks

Deadspin
At long last, Mets are bringing back black jerseys — what could go wrong? (Don’t ask)

by: Bryan Fonseca Deadspin 3m

Steve Cohen backs up his promise, as staple of aughts Amazins’ returns on July 30

The Mets Police
Mets formally announce schedule for horrible black uniform return

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

The Mets did what they always do and waited until I was busy to announce this. So you know I hate the black and you know why so I won’t waste time. That said, I get it.  I get the 20 year nos…

WFAN
Ed Coleman talks Mets draft and previews the 2nd half

by: Ed Coleman Radio.com: WFAN 19m

Ed Coleman begins the podcast recapping the Mets draft selections, the selection of Kumar Rocker and a host of other pitchers. Then a look at the competition in the NL East.

SNY Mets

Mets fan, Cobra Kai and Harold & Kumar co-creator Jon Hurwitz stops by | Shea Anything Podcast | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 23m

Doug Williams and Jerry Blevins welcome special guest Jon Hurwitz to the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, as the co-creator of Cobra Kai and the H...

Mets Merized
Report: Gary Thorne Returns to Mets Booth This Weekend

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 23m

According to the account MetsRewind on twitter, former Mets' play-by-play man Gary Throne will return to the booth and broadcast the Mets' series in Pittsburgh this weekend along side Keith Hernan

Rising Apple

New York Mets fans need this limited-edition HR Derby bobblehead

by: Nathan Cunningham Fansided: Rising Apple 38m

If New York Mets fans want to celebrate Pete Alonso's back-to-back Home Run Derby championships, there's no better way than this bobblehead. Pete Alonso sa...

