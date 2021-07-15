New York Mets
Ed Coleman talks Mets draft and previews the 2nd half
by: Ed Coleman — Radio.com: WFAN 19m
Ed Coleman begins the podcast recapping the Mets draft selections, the selection of Kumar Rocker and a host of other pitchers. Then a look at the competition in the NL East.
