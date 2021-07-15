New York Mets
2021 Mets Draft profile: Christian Scott
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 47m
With their fifth selection in the 2021 draft, the Mets selected Christian Scott, a right-handed pitcher from the University of Florida.
Mets' Carrasco fans two in rehab | 07/16/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco notches two strikeouts over two scoreless frames in his first rehab start for High-A Brooklyn
Breaking down how Mets have stayed a first-place team
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 21m
The Mets enter the second half of the baseball season with a 3 ½-game lead in the NL East, but is feels like it actually should be bigger.
MLB News: Braves Acquire Joc Pederson From Cubs
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 38m
The Cubs made their first sell of the All-Star break by trading Joc Pederson to the Atlanta Braves.Pederson has a triple slash line of .230/.300/.418 through 287 plate appearances with a 95 wRC+
Braves acquire OF Joc Pederson in trade with Cubs | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
(AP) -- The Atlanta Braves acquired Joc Pederson in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, bolstering their outfield after losing Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury.Atlanta sent mino
Who could the New York Mets target at the trade deadline?
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h
With the All-Star Game in the rear-view mirror, the next biggest thing on the minds of New York Mets fans is the July 30 trade deadline. The Mets have done well to put themselves in first place in …
Watch Mets affiliates for free on MiLB.TV
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3h
It’s never been easier to watch Minor League Baseball. MiLB.TV already streams all Triple-A and Double-A games as well as several from the High-A and Low-A levels. Whether it’s the affiliates of your favorite Major League team or your Minor League...
Gameday: Brooklyn Cyclones Vs. Jersey Shore Blue Claws - 7/15/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
The Brooklyn Cyclones are home to take on the Jersey Shore Blue Claws. It's...
So Mets RHP prospect Marcel Renteria threw 5 pitches, recording one out (strikeout) and gets the win tonight for Syracuse Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
FINAL: Cardinals 5 - Mets 4Minors
The sights & sounds from Carlos Carrasco's night in Brooklyn 🎥 (h/t @BKCyclones)TV / Radio Network
The Mets' black jerseys are back and @sal_licata, @JonHein & @YankeesWFAN discuss the return of the uniform on BNNY presented by Tri-State @Cadillac https://t.co/vwNCC4It0OTV / Radio Network
Mets to activate J.D. Davis (finger) off 60-day IL https://t.co/e4QBmOJpr2Blog / Website
