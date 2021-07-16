New York Mets
Jacob deGrom Avoided All-Star COVID Exposure
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 28m
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has skipped the All-Star Game due to his nagging injuries and to spend time with his family. It was the right decision in more ways than one. The first game out of th…
Mets Morning News for July 16, 2021
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
MMN Recap: Khalil Lee and Patrick Mazeika Homer in Syracuse Win
by: Kyle Ziefert — Mets Minors 9m
AAA: Syracuse Mets 14 (22-41), Rochester Red Wings 12 (26-36) Box ScoreCF Albert Almora Jr. 2 for 5, HR, 2 R, RBI, SO, .232/.328/.393RF Khalil Lee 2 for 3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, SO, .276/.
Get ready for an NL East arms race before the trade deadline
by: Sam Cox — Franchise Sports 9m
NL East 2021. National League East, MLB standings and trade deadline predictions. Joc Pederson trades begins trades.
NY Mets: The 1 trade deadline acquisition that could decide the NL East
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 30m
The New York Mets, despite having several internal options at third base, seem to have an interest in upgrading the hot corner. This has been the case even...
And… we’re back!
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 38m
Everything to know as the Mets return
Reese Kaplan -- I'm Afraid You Have to Give to Get, Mets!
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 41m
There is a difference between how some teams conduct their need to fulfill roster vacancies and how the Mets go about doing the same. The A...
60 homers for Ohtani? A comeback for the Yankees? Predictions and storylines for second half of MLB season
by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer — ESPN Los Angeles: Angels Blog 43m
MLB's first half finished strong with amazing performances from Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr., and more. Here's what will happen in the second half.
Anyway, the #Mets open the second half today. Carlos Carrasco pitched well for the @BKCyclones last night. So let’s see how he responds and if he can continue to progress. The #Braves are buyers for now as the pennant race unofficially begins. Time for the Mets to start rolling!Blogger / Podcaster
RT @Metsmerized: 15 years ago today, the Mets went off against Cubbie pitching in the sixth inning in their 13-7 win. #LGM https://t.co/dHhdzT8OyyBlogger / Podcaster
Well, #MetsTwitter has spoken in my unscientific sample. The vast majority of you like the black jerseys.Do you like the #Mets black jerseys?Blogger / Podcaster
“Based on the data they shouldn’t freak out.” Why you shouldn’t worry about the aftereffects of Pete Alonso’s Home Run Derby experience. Plus, the Mets are back in black and Carlos Carrasco’s first rehab start (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/Bgu8tmnejiBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @NYMhistory: 7/16/2013 The Mets host their second All-Star Game. Tom Seaver throws out the ceremonial first pitch, Matt Harvey becomes the third Mets pitcher to start an All-Star Game and David Wright makes his last All-Star appearance. @MattHarvey33 https://t.co/I6rhedI5hVBlogger / Podcaster
Mets Morning News: Back to Black https://t.co/JGNZyIbeZGBlogger / Podcaster
