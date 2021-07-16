Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Pirates, 7:05 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 1h

Friday, July 16, 2021 • 7:05 P.M.PNC Park • Pittsburgh, PARHP Marcus Stroman (6-7, 2.75) vs. RHP Chad Kuhl (2-5, 4.73)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMSecond half baseball baby!Th

WFAN
Luis Rojas not pushing Mets to reach vaccination threshold

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 14m

Manager Luis Rojas tells Carton & Roberts he is not pushing Mets players to reach the 85 percent vaccination threshold: ‘It’s a personal choice.’

Rising Apple

The New York Mets are back in black and you need this shirt

by: Nathan Cunningham Fansided: Rising Apple 28m

The New York Mets are back in black this month. To celebrate a classic look, you're going to want to pick up this new shirt from BreakingT. The New York Me...

The Mets Police
J.D. Davis is back baby

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 45m

I’m at the beach and it is raining in Pittsburgh but Mets Police has learned This is Ike Davis. I told you I’m at the beach INF J.D. Davis has been reinstated from the 60-Day IL.   OF Bil…

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets Designate Billy McKinney For Assignment

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 54m

The Mets announced they've designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment. The move creates active and 40-man roster space for third baseman J.D. &hellip;

Metstradamus
7/16/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h

The second half is finally set to begin for the New York Mets (47-40), who have been alone in first place in the National League East for 69 days as they look to return to the playoffs for the firs…

Lohud
NY Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates announce Friday, July 16 lineups

by: John Connolly LoHud 1h

Marcus Stroman (6-7, 2.75) will start for the Mets, while J.T. Brubaker (4-9, 4.47) will go for the Pirates.

Mets Merized
Mets Activate J.D. Davis, Designate Billy McKinney for Assignment

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 1h

The Mets announced on Friday that they've activated J.D. Davis from the 60-day injured list and designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment.Davis, 28, was hitting .390/.479/.610 in 14

Barstool Sports
Behind Enemy Lines, Visiting Yankee Stadium for the Subway Series | Barstool Sports

by: Frank The Tank Barstool Sports 2h

Two weeks ago I had a chance to visit Yankee Stadium for the Subway Series, as the stadium was filled with all COVID restrictions eased. As with any game involving the Mets, postponements are highly l...

