Mets Activate J.D. Davis, Designate Billy McKinney for Assignment
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 1h
The Mets announced on Friday that they've activated J.D. Davis from the 60-day injured list and designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment.Davis, 28, was hitting .390/.479/.610 in 14
Luis Rojas not pushing Mets to reach vaccination threshold
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 14m
Manager Luis Rojas tells Carton & Roberts he is not pushing Mets players to reach the 85 percent vaccination threshold: ‘It’s a personal choice.’
The New York Mets are back in black and you need this shirt
by: Nathan Cunningham — Fansided: Rising Apple 28m
The New York Mets are back in black this month. To celebrate a classic look, you're going to want to pick up this new shirt from BreakingT. The New York Me...
J.D. Davis is back baby
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 44m
I’m at the beach and it is raining in Pittsburgh but Mets Police has learned This is Ike Davis. I told you I’m at the beach INF J.D. Davis has been reinstated from the 60-Day IL. OF Bil…
Mets Designate Billy McKinney For Assignment
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 54m
The Mets announced they've designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment. The move creates active and 40-man roster space for third baseman J.D. …
7/16/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h
The second half is finally set to begin for the New York Mets (47-40), who have been alone in first place in the National League East for 69 days as they look to return to the playoffs for the firs…
NY Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates announce Friday, July 16 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 1h
Marcus Stroman (6-7, 2.75) will start for the Mets, while J.T. Brubaker (4-9, 4.47) will go for the Pirates.
Behind Enemy Lines, Visiting Yankee Stadium for the Subway Series | Barstool Sports
by: Frank The Tank — Barstool Sports 2h
Two weeks ago I had a chance to visit Yankee Stadium for the Subway Series, as the stadium was filled with all COVID restrictions eased. As with any game involving the Mets, postponements are highly l...
Stroman is starting tonight, better hope it isn't raining whenever he's on the hill or else he might throw a tantrum!!!! #LOLMets #LGM #Mets #NYMvsPIT
J.D. doesn't want to leave the Mets.
Mets All-Star RHP Taijuan Walker was in the outfield talking to pitching coaches Jeremy Hefner and Jeremy Accardo. He threw a baseball in the crowd. Now, he's signing autographs. Earlier, Luis Rojas said the Mets were waiting to see if Walker could throw a side tonight.
RT @imgarysuarez: Generally adverse to bringing on sponsors and advertisers to what I'm doing with @cabbageshiphop. It would mean a lot if you'd consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your $7 will go a long way. Click the Subscribe button here. https://t.co/J72LvgmJZKBeat Writer / Columnist
Palm Beach Cardinals grab 5-4 walk-off win over St. Lucie Mets
