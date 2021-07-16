New York Mets
Francisco Lindor's diving catch | 07/16/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Francisco Lindor robs Adam Frazier of a base hit with a diving play to record the out in the bottom of the 1st inning
Nationals Have Interest In Kris Bryant
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 11m
The Nationals are among the teams with interest in Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, reports MLB Network's Jon Heyman (Twitter …
Mets farm report: Mark Vientos becoming a prospect to watch | Newsday
by: Owen OBrien — Newsday 12m
Mark Vientos isn’t the first name that pops out to Mets fans concerning intriguing prospects down the pipeline. But he’s making his case to potentially be a long-term contributor in the major leagues.
Mets still debating what day Jacob deGrom will pitch again
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 20m
Mets manager Luis Rojas said Jacob deGrom would pitch Sunday or Monday but was waiting to receive more information before setting the schedule.
Boston Red Sox World Series, Jacob deGrom MVP odds see major shift
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 39m
Entering the second half of the major league baseball season, the Boston Red Sox have the sixth-shortest odds to win the World Series -- plus-1000 at
Luis Rojas: DFA Billy McKinney an ‘incredibly tough move’
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
Luis Rojas spoke about the Mets’ decision to designate Billy McKinney for assignment as Friday’s reciprocal move for activating J.D. Davis, calling it an incredibly tough decision.
Mets' J.D. Davis returns to find himself in 3rd-base rotation - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
After a parade of injuries, the Mets finally have all eight of their Opening Day starters back.
