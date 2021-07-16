Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Francisco Lindor's diving catch | 07/16/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Francisco Lindor robs Adam Frazier of a base hit with a diving play to record the out in the bottom of the 1st inning

MLB Trade Rumors
Nationals Have Interest In Kris Bryant

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 11m

The Nationals are among the teams with interest in Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, reports MLB Network's Jon Heyman (Twitter &hellip;

Newsday
Mets farm report: Mark Vientos becoming a prospect to watch | Newsday

by: Owen OBrien Newsday 12m

Mark Vientos isn’t the first name that pops out to Mets fans concerning intriguing prospects down the pipeline. But he’s making his case to potentially be a long-term contributor in the major leagues.

New York Post
Mets still debating what day Jacob deGrom will pitch again

by: Mike Puma New York Post 20m

Mets manager Luis Rojas said Jacob deGrom would pitch Sunday or Monday but was waiting to receive more information before setting the schedule.

Sportsnaut
Boston Red Sox World Series, Jacob deGrom MVP odds see major shift

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 39m

Entering the second half of the major league baseball season, the Boston Red Sox have the sixth-shortest odds to win the World Series -- plus-1000 at

WFAN
Luis Rojas: DFA Billy McKinney an ‘incredibly tough move’

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 2h

Luis Rojas spoke about the Mets’ decision to designate Billy McKinney for assignment as Friday’s reciprocal move for activating J.D. Davis, calling it an incredibly tough decision.

Daily News
Mets' J.D. Davis returns to find himself in 3rd-base rotation - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

After a parade of injuries, the Mets finally have all eight of their Opening Day starters back.

Mets 360
Game Chatter: Marcus Stroman vs Chad Kuhl (7/16/21)

by: Other Mets 360 2h

