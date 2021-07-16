New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Kris Bryant on Mets’ radar as trade deadline approaches
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 6m
The Mets have gotten J.D. Davis back at third base, but are also interested in former National League MVP Kris Bryant, an industry source confirmed Friday.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets still debating what day Jacob deGrom will pitch again
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 6m
Mets manager Luis Rojas said Jacob deGrom would pitch Sunday or Monday but was waiting to receive more information before setting the schedule.
Boston Red Sox World Series, Jacob deGrom MVP odds see major shift
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 25m
Entering the second half of the major league baseball season, the Boston Red Sox have the sixth-shortest odds to win the World Series -- plus-1000 at
Francisco Lindor's diving catch | 07/16/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 53m
Francisco Lindor robs Adam Frazier of a base hit with a diving play to record the out in the bottom of the 1st inning
Luis Rojas: DFA Billy McKinney an ‘incredibly tough move’
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
Luis Rojas spoke about the Mets’ decision to designate Billy McKinney for assignment as Friday’s reciprocal move for activating J.D. Davis, calling it an incredibly tough decision.
Mets' J.D. Davis returns to find himself in 3rd-base rotation - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
After a parade of injuries, the Mets finally have all eight of their Opening Day starters back.
Jankowski drives in 4, Phils beat Marlins 5-2 in DH opener | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
(AP) -- Travis Jankowski drove in four runs, Matt Moore struck out nine while pitching into the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 in the first game of a doublehea
Game Chatter: Marcus Stroman vs Chad Kuhl (7/16/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 2h
Gameday: Mets @ Pirates - 7/16/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
The Mets are on the road to play the Pittsburgh Pirates. It's the first g...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
.@FreddieFreeman5 with a frozen rope for the lead.Official Team Account
-
Congrats to Yadi. Greatest defensive player ever? (My top 5 in last 25 years: Yadi, Machado, Arenado, Simmons, Andruw)Yadier Molina has passed Ozzie Smith as the highest-valued defensive player in MLB history, per FanGraphs' "Def" metric. https://t.co/0vUXEGS42hBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
hasn’t been pretty, but it’s 2-0 PIT thru three. lots of baseball left to play..Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Buyers or sellers? Here are 9 teams on the Trade Deadline bubble: https://t.co/V0PZuDhhGWBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets