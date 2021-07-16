New York Mets
Mets vs Pirates Highlights: Mets lose Lindor to injury and series opener to the Pirates, 4-1
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 14m
Just when it looked as though the Mets were close to getting all their regulars back from injury, Francisco Lindor suffered an apparent oblique injury after ...
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Saturday 7/17/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2m
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSp...
Mets' Francisco Lindor leaves game vs. Pirates with right side soreness - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 1h
Lindor exited after an awkward swing that resulted in a ground out
Mets' Francisco Lindor Exits vs. Pirates After Suffering Apparent Injury
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 2h
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was forced to leave Friday's road game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after appearing to injure his side on a swing: Lindor is ...
Cronenworth hits for cycle, Padres rout Nationals 24-8 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 20m
(AP) -- Jake Cronenworth hit for his first career cycle, Wil Myers had two homers including a grand slam, and the San Diego Padres blew out the Washington Nationals 24-8 on Friday night.The Padres, w
The Curse Of Billy McKinney
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 30m
Friday night’s game was some bullshit. Oh, you want me to expound? Gladly. The first thing you should know is that Francisco Lindor left the game after a swing in the top of the 5th. As he wa…
Mets Lose Lindor And Inexplainable Game To Pirates
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 32m
The New York Mets first game out of the break was a completely unmitigated disaster. To a certain extent, it was an embarrassment. Against Chad Kuhl and the Pittsburgh Pirates bullpen, the Mets kep…
Mets fall to Pirates after benches clear, Francisco Lindor injury worry
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 32m
PITTSBURGH — The second half of the season was off and running Friday night — but not in a good direction for the NL East’s first-place team. Francisco Lindor’s grimace on a swing in the...
RT @DeeshaThosar: "Hitters get on base and do the Macarena when they get a broken-bat single," Marcus Stroman said. "I don’t say anything." Details on that scuffle between Stroman and Nogowski, plus reactions to the Mets' 2-3 start vs. the Pirates in a seven-game series. https://t.co/e3REgudvywNewspaper / Magazine
James McCann gave his point of view of what happened between Marcus Stroman & John Nogowski, and says it was a miscommunication. McCann also said he was able to talk to Nogowski at first base later in the game to clear the air.TV / Radio Network
Keep doing you @STR0 ! It's not like you got in his face to celebrate. This is all on him."It's ridiculous, you see plenty of guys showing emotions these days, especially pitchers. To be honest with you, I've purposefully told myself to show less emotion" Marcus Stroman discusses if he feels his celebrations on the mound are misinterpreted https://t.co/DibbGDPhDDSuper Fan
RT @PatrickR0720: Met baseball great @FrankViola16 tonight!Minors
"Hitters get on base and do the Macarena when they get a broken-bat single," Marcus Stroman said. "I don’t say anything." Details on that scuffle between Stroman and Nogowski, plus reactions to the Mets' 2-3 start vs. the Pirates in a seven-game series. https://t.co/e3REgudvywBeat Writer / Columnist
