New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets Show Little Fight in 4-1 Loss to Bucs

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 2h

The New York Mets opened the second half of the season in Pittsburgh with a dud. After not scoring in the final eight innings on Sunday against the same Pirates, the Mets scored only one lone run

New York Post
Francisco Lindor’s right-side injury leaves Mets ‘anxious’

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 43m

After getting J.D. Davis back following a lengthy stint on the Injured List, Francisco Lindor was lost to injury in the fifth inning of the Mets’ ugly 4-1 loss to the Pirates.

Larry Brown Sports
Marcus Stroman calls John Nogowski a ‘clown’ over confrontation

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 44m

Marcus Stroman called John Nogowski a "clown" over a confrontation they had during Friday night's game between the Mets and Pirates.

Faith and Fear in Flushing

So You Wanted Baseball Back

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 45m

The first game after the All-Star Break is supposed to feel like a warm bath. Four days without baseball, what a terrible idea! Well, Friday night was not a warm bath.

Mets Junkies
MetsJunkies MiLB Recap: Connor Grey Takes No-Hitter into the Ninth

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 55m

Syracuse Mets (23-41) Syracuse clobbered the Red Wings by a 13-8 final score. A notable moment was Syracuse going back-to-back-to-back in the 5th. Almora, Blankenhorn and Drury went deep. BACK2️⃣BACK2️⃣BACK‼️ Almora – Blankenhorn – Drury go deep 13...

USA Today
Mets, Pirates clear benches after Marcus Stroman-John Nogowski at-bat

by: Justin Toscano USA Today 1h

The Mets and Pirates benches cleared Friday night after a tense exchange between Pittsburgh's John Nogowski and New York pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Sporting News
Mets' Marcus Stroman, Pirates' John Nogowski curse at each other for no good reason

by: Tom Gatto Sporting News 1h

Lip readers appreciated the replayed exchange, though.

LOCALSYR
Syracuse Mets win third straight game over Rochester | WSYR

by: N/A LOCALSYR 2h

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Mets, led by their offense once again, kept up their winning ways with a 13-8 victory over the Rochester Red Wings on Friday night at NBT Bank St…

CBS New York
Reynolds, Frazier Lead Pirates Over Mets; Lindor Injured

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 2h

Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor left in the fifth inning with soreness on his right side — moments before a hot-tempered shoving match between the teams on the field.

