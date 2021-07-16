New York Mets
Francisco Lindor leaves with side soreness, Marcus Stroman sparks benches-clearing incident in Mets' loss to Pirates | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 1h
PITTSBURGH — Francisco Lindor left early with an apparent injury, Marcus Stroman was in the middle of another benches-clearing episode and the Mets lost to the Pirates, 4-1, on Friday in an eventful s
Francisco Lindor’s right-side injury leaves Mets ‘anxious’
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 2h
After getting J.D. Davis back following a lengthy stint on the Injured List, Francisco Lindor was lost to injury in the fifth inning of the Mets’ ugly 4-1 loss to the Pirates.
Marcus Stroman calls John Nogowski a ‘clown’ over confrontation
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 2h
Marcus Stroman called John Nogowski a "clown" over a confrontation they had during Friday night's game between the Mets and Pirates.
So You Wanted Baseball Back
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
The first game after the All-Star Break is supposed to feel like a warm bath. Four days without baseball, what a terrible idea! Well, Friday night was not a warm bath.
MetsJunkies MiLB Recap: Connor Grey Takes No-Hitter into the Ninth
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 2h
Syracuse Mets (23-41) Syracuse clobbered the Red Wings by a 13-8 final score. A notable moment was Syracuse going back-to-back-to-back in the 5th. Almora, Blankenhorn and Drury went deep. BACK2️⃣BACK2️⃣BACK‼️ Almora – Blankenhorn – Drury go deep 13...
Mets, Pirates clear benches after Marcus Stroman-John Nogowski at-bat
by: Justin Toscano — USA Today 3h
The Mets and Pirates benches cleared Friday night after a tense exchange between Pittsburgh's John Nogowski and New York pitcher Marcus Stroman.
Mets' Marcus Stroman, Pirates' John Nogowski curse at each other for no good reason
by: Tom Gatto — Sporting News 3h
Lip readers appreciated the replayed exchange, though.
Syracuse Mets win third straight game over Rochester | WSYR
by: N/A — LOCALSYR 3h
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Mets, led by their offense once again, kept up their winning ways with a 13-8 victory over the Rochester Red Wings on Friday night at NBT Bank St…
Marcus Stroman explains the benching-clearing incident with John Nogowski https://t.co/fdQypaIvKKTV / Radio Network
The Mets lose Francisco Lindor to injury, and their series opener with the Pirates on Friday https://t.co/HRZRlqpkmsTV / Radio Network
J.D. Davis discusses returning from the IL and being the subject of trade talks https://t.co/7ZEOAsHZlcTV / Radio Network
RT @WLHJ_1993: I’m just running into Mets people all over Pittsburgh… once again Puma couldn’t have been nicer. https://t.co/S6RA2UcTf7Beat Writer / Columnist
Lots of Mets fans in Pittsburgh this weekend. Here is Bill from New Jersey, who asked me to sign his copy of “If These Walle Could Talk, NY Mets.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Goodnight #MetsTwitter, tomorrow is another day #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
