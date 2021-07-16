Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metro News
MLB roundup: Jake Cronenworth hits for cycle in Padres' 24-8 rout

Metro US

Wil Myers hit two homers and drove in seven runs, and Jake Cronenworth hit for the third cycle in franchise history Friday night as the visiting San Diego Padres scored a franchise-record 24 runs in a 24-8 rout of the Washington Nationals. Nine...

Newsday
Francisco Lindor leaves with side soreness, Marcus Stroman sparks benches-clearing incident in Mets' loss to Pirates

by: Tim Healey Newsday

PITTSBURGH — Francisco Lindor left early with an apparent injury, Marcus Stroman was in the middle of another benches-clearing episode and the Mets lost to the Pirates, 4-1, on Friday in an eventful s

New York Post
Francisco Lindor's right-side injury leaves Mets 'anxious'

by: Zach Braziller New York Post

After getting J.D. Davis back following a lengthy stint on the Injured List, Francisco Lindor was lost to injury in the fifth inning of the Mets’ ugly 4-1 loss to the Pirates.

Larry Brown Sports
Marcus Stroman calls John Nogowski a 'clown' over confrontation

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports

Marcus Stroman called John Nogowski a "clown" over a confrontation they had during Friday night's game between the Mets and Pirates.

Faith and Fear in Flushing

So You Wanted Baseball Back

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing

The first game after the All-Star Break is supposed to feel like a warm bath. Four days without baseball, what a terrible idea! Well, Friday night was not a warm bath.

Mets Junkies
MetsJunkies MiLB Recap: Connor Grey Takes No-Hitter into the Ninth

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies

Syracuse Mets (23-41) Syracuse clobbered the Red Wings by a 13-8 final score. A notable moment was Syracuse going back-to-back-to-back in the 5th. Almora, Blankenhorn and Drury went deep. BACK2️⃣BACK2️⃣BACK‼️ Almora – Blankenhorn – Drury go deep 13...

USA Today
Mets, Pirates clear benches after Marcus Stroman-John Nogowski at-bat

by: Justin Toscano USA Today

The Mets and Pirates benches cleared Friday night after a tense exchange between Pittsburgh's John Nogowski and New York pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Sporting News
Mets' Marcus Stroman, Pirates' John Nogowski curse at each other for no good reason

by: Tom Gatto Sporting News

Lip readers appreciated the replayed exchange, though.

