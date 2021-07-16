New York Mets
MLB roundup: Jake Cronenworth hits for cycle in Padres' 24-8 rout - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 19m
Wil Myers hit two homers and drove in seven runs, and Jake Cronenworth hit for the third cycle in franchise history Friday night as the visiting San Diego Padres scored a franchise-record 24 runs in a 24-8 rout of the Washington Nationals. Nine...
Francisco Lindor leaves with side soreness, Marcus Stroman sparks benches-clearing incident in Mets' loss to Pirates | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 3h
PITTSBURGH — Francisco Lindor left early with an apparent injury, Marcus Stroman was in the middle of another benches-clearing episode and the Mets lost to the Pirates, 4-1, on Friday in an eventful s
Francisco Lindor’s right-side injury leaves Mets ‘anxious’
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 4h
After getting J.D. Davis back following a lengthy stint on the Injured List, Francisco Lindor was lost to injury in the fifth inning of the Mets’ ugly 4-1 loss to the Pirates.
Marcus Stroman calls John Nogowski a ‘clown’ over confrontation
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 4h
Marcus Stroman called John Nogowski a "clown" over a confrontation they had during Friday night's game between the Mets and Pirates.
So You Wanted Baseball Back
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 4h
The first game after the All-Star Break is supposed to feel like a warm bath. Four days without baseball, what a terrible idea! Well, Friday night was not a warm bath.
MetsJunkies MiLB Recap: Connor Grey Takes No-Hitter into the Ninth
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 4h
Syracuse Mets (23-41) Syracuse clobbered the Red Wings by a 13-8 final score. A notable moment was Syracuse going back-to-back-to-back in the 5th. Almora, Blankenhorn and Drury went deep. BACK2️⃣BACK2️⃣BACK‼️ Almora – Blankenhorn – Drury go deep 13...
Mets, Pirates clear benches after Marcus Stroman-John Nogowski at-bat
by: Justin Toscano — USA Today 4h
The Mets and Pirates benches cleared Friday night after a tense exchange between Pittsburgh's John Nogowski and New York pitcher Marcus Stroman.
Mets' Marcus Stroman, Pirates' John Nogowski curse at each other for no good reason
by: Tom Gatto — Sporting News 4h
Lip readers appreciated the replayed exchange, though.
