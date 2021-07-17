New York Mets
NY Mets: Signing All-Star Taijuan Walker felt like a no-brainer from the start
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 23m
It still amazes me that Taijuan Walker didn’t get much attention this past winter in free agency. How? How did he end up falling to the New York...
Mets News and Breakfast Links - 7/17/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3m
Good Morning. Mets lose to Pirates as benches clear and Lindor gets hurt; Syracuse bats score big again, Mark...
LEADING OFF: Lindor hurt, Red Sox dominating depleted Yanks | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 37m
A look at what's happening around the majors today:SHORT STORYThe first-place Mets are waiting for news on Francisco Lindor, who left Friday night's heated 4-1 loss in Pittsburgh with soreness on his
MetsJunkies Recap: Mets sunk by Pirates
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 1h
While I was thinking (or hoping) that the Mets offense would be fresh after the All-Star break, evidently, I was wrong as the Mets would only put a single run on the board. The team was clearly patient at the plate as they worked out eight walks...
MLB roundup: Jake Cronenworth hits for cycle in Padres' 24-8 rout - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 2h
Wil Myers hit two homers and drove in seven runs, and Jake Cronenworth hit for the third cycle in franchise history Friday night as the visiting San Diego Padres scored a franchise-record 24 runs in a 24-8 rout of the Washington Nationals. Nine...
Francisco Lindor’s right-side injury leaves Mets ‘anxious’
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 5h
After getting J.D. Davis back following a lengthy stint on the Injured List, Francisco Lindor was lost to injury in the fifth inning of the Mets’ ugly 4-1 loss to the Pirates.
Marcus Stroman calls John Nogowski a ‘clown’ over confrontation
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 5h
Marcus Stroman called John Nogowski a "clown" over a confrontation they had during Friday night's game between the Mets and Pirates.
So You Wanted Baseball Back
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 5h
The first game after the All-Star Break is supposed to feel like a warm bath. Four days without baseball, what a terrible idea! Well, Friday night was not a warm bath.
🔸🔹 MetsJunkies Recap: #Mets sunk by #Pirates | @TheBrooklynGem | https://t.co/aNfPRMrI8W | @MetsJunkies | 🔸🔹 #MetsJunkies #MetsTwitter #LFGM #LGM #MLB #MLBTwitter https://t.co/bdX282mYbnBlog / Website
MetsJunkies Recap: Mets sunk by Pirates https://t.co/bdX282EzzXBlog / Website
Podcast https://t.co/OkVj1aVPHK @dougglanville with a really interesting take on Shohei, and he dives into the Yankees' question of sell or buy, and the '16 Cubs' legacy @PaulHembo on the COVID-19 breakout in the Yankees' ranks, and some second half thoughts on the Braves, Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
Marcus Stroman explains the benching-clearing incident with John Nogowski https://t.co/fdQypaIvKKTV / Radio Network
The Mets lose Francisco Lindor to injury, and their series opener with the Pirates on Friday https://t.co/HRZRlqpkmsTV / Radio Network
J.D. Davis discusses returning from the IL and being the subject of trade talks https://t.co/7ZEOAsHZlcTV / Radio Network
