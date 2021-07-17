Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets' Francisco Lindor goes on injured list with oblique strain - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 44m

Lindor had been one of the only reliably healthy Mets this year.

Mets: Can You Figure Out The Strategy Holding deGrom Back – I Can’t

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 35s

Did anyone expect the Mets to open the second half with anyone but Jacob deGrom? What's their thinking here, and it better be good.

Francisco Lindor Placed on IL with Right Oblique Strain

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 1m

Just as the entire Mets offense got healthy for the first time in two and a half months, the Mets lost Francisco Lindor to an oblique injury on Saturday.Lindor was placed on the 10-day injure

3 realistic Kris Bryant trades before MLB deadline

by: Matt Johnson Sportsnaut 3m

Kris Bryant is at the center of MLB trade rumors. Here are 3 potential deals that send him to realistic landing spots.

Lindor (oblique strain) placed on 10-day IL

by: N/A MLB: Mets 4m

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a right oblique strain. Infielder Travis Blakenhorn was called up in a corresponding move. Lindor exited New York's loss to the Pirates on Friday night with what...

Mets put Lindor on 10-day IL with oblique strain

by: ESPN News Services ESPN 8m

The New York Mets placed Francisco Lindor on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain after the shortstop left Friday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an injury.

Francisco Lindor placed on IL in major Mets injury blow

by: Joseph Staszewski New York Post 13m

Francisco Lindor became the latest Mets player to hit the injured list. The Mets, who were starting to finally get healthy, placed their shortstop on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain on...

NY Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates announce Saturday, July 17 lineups

by: John Connolly North Jersey 18m

Tylor Megill (0-0, 3.50) will start for the Mets, while Wil Crowe (1-5, 6.05) will go for the Pirates.

Lindor lands on IL with oblique strain

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 19m

The New York Mets placed shortstop Francisco Lindor on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain, the team announced Saturday, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic.Lindor left Friday's game in the fifth inning with soreness on his...

