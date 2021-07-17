New York Mets
Lindor lands on IL with oblique strain
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 21m
The New York Mets placed shortstop Francisco Lindor on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain, the team announced Saturday, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic.Lindor left Friday's game in the fifth inning with soreness on his...
Mets place shortstop Francisco Lindor on 10-day injured list with right oblique strain - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 37s
Lindor suffered the injury during an awkward swing on Friday night
Mets: Can You Figure Out The Strategy Holding deGrom Back – I Can’t
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 2m
Did anyone expect the Mets to open the second half with anyone but Jacob deGrom? What's their thinking here, and it better be good.
Francisco Lindor Placed on IL with Right Oblique Strain
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 2m
Just as the entire Mets offense got healthy for the first time in two and a half months, the Mets lost Francisco Lindor to an oblique injury on Saturday.Lindor was placed on the 10-day injure
3 realistic Kris Bryant trades before MLB deadline
by: Matt Johnson — Sportsnaut 4m
Kris Bryant is at the center of MLB trade rumors. Here are 3 potential deals that send him to realistic landing spots.
Lindor (oblique strain) placed on 10-day IL
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 6m
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a right oblique strain. Infielder Travis Blakenhorn was called up in a corresponding move. Lindor exited New York's loss to the Pirates on Friday night with what...
Mets put Lindor on 10-day IL with oblique strain
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN 10m
The New York Mets placed Francisco Lindor on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain after the shortstop left Friday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an injury.
Francisco Lindor placed on IL in major Mets injury blow
by: Joseph Staszewski — New York Post 15m
Francisco Lindor became the latest Mets player to hit the injured list. The Mets, who were starting to finally get healthy, placed their shortstop on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain on...
NY Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates announce Saturday, July 17 lineups
by: John Connolly — North Jersey 19m
Tylor Megill (0-0, 3.50) will start for the Mets, while Wil Crowe (1-5, 6.05) will go for the Pirates.
