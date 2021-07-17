New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Alonso safe at first base | 07/17/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Pete Alonso avoids hitting into a double play by beating out the throw after the call is overturned following a replay
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Ke'Bryan Hayes hit by pitch | 07/17/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1m
Ke'Bryan Hayes takes first base after a hit by pitch review in the bottom of the 9th inning
Edwin Diaz and Mets bullpen implode in 9-7 loss to Pirates - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 3m
As if the Mets’ injuries news wasn’t bad enough, things got worse when the bullpen imploded in gut-wrenching fashion to the Pirates on Saturday night.
Marlins-Phillies game suspended in 10th inning due to rain | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 3m
(AP) -- The game between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night was suspended due to rain with no outs in the top of the 10th inning.The game will resume at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday
Former New York Giants N.L. Victory Leader: Larry Jansen (1947-1954)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 12m
Lawrence Joseph Jansen was born July 16, 1920 in Verboort, Oregon. The right hander was the last AAA pitcher to win 30 games, while pitch...
Seth Lugo And Edwin Diaz Implode Turning Laugher Into Misery
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 17m
The Pittsburgh Pirates have been looking like the first place team, and the New York Mets have looked like the second division club. With Tylor Megill on the mound, that changed. Megill never shoul…
Nationals-Padres game suspended after shooting outside stadium; players seen leading family from stands to safety - syracuse.com
by: Nick O'Malley | nomalley@masslive.com — Syracuse 24m
Saturday's game took place at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
Shooting Outside Nationals Park Stops Game
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 1h
Reports of an active shooter outside Nationals Park surfaced on Saturday night, initially postponing the Nationals' game against the Padres and eventually canceling it altogether.Stadium workers i
Mets place Lindor on injured list with oblique strain, say deGrom has forearm tightness
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
The injuries, they are concerning.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
You almost couldn’t believe it when you saw it. Then again, this is a franchise known for agonizing losses. This was another. The Pirates stunned the Mets. https://t.co/OwQO8yaBSsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Admittedly, it was a gross miscalculation.@MetsBooth You should’ve been worriedTV / Radio Network
-
Edwin Diaz: "I couldn't believe it when it cleared the fence. I thought it was a flyball."Blogger / Podcaster
-
Seth Lugo doesn't think tonight's loss will send the Mets into a downward spiral: "Our clubhouse, we're mentally stronger than that. It's not gonna get us down.... one loss doesn't define the team. We're a good ballclub and we're gonna show it tomorrow."TV / Radio Network
-
Listening to Wayne Randazzo explain that, per Statcast, the walkoff grand slam that just beat the Mets lacked the exit velocity and launch angle to be considered hard-hit — and that its expected hit probability was almost nil — is not a big help.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BullpenwithDA: Btw can we applaud @KPILLAR4 for try to catch that fly ball. Didn’t even think about his face. What a warrior & gamer! #lgmBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets