Megill shines in start | 07/17/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 8m
Tylor Megill throws six scoreless frames and strikes out two batters in his start against the Pirates
Former New York Giants N.L. Victory Leader: Larry Jansen (1947-1954)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 45s
Lawrence Joseph Jansen was born July 16, 1920 in Verboort, Oregon. The right hander was the last AAA pitcher to win 30 games, while pitch...
Seth Lugo And Edwin Diaz Implode Turning Laugher Into Misery
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 7m
The Pittsburgh Pirates have been looking like the first place team, and the New York Mets have looked like the second division club. With Tylor Megill on the mound, that changed. Megill never shoul…
Nationals-Padres game suspended after shooting outside stadium; players seen leading family from stands to safety - syracuse.com
by: Nick O'Malley | nomalley@masslive.com — Syracuse 13m
Saturday's game took place at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
Padres-Nats game halted after reported shooting outside park | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 44m
(AP) -- The game between the San Diego Padres and Washington was halted in the sixth inning Saturday night after the Nationals said a shooting was reported outside the stadium.There were no immediate
Shooting Outside Nationals Park Stops Game
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 52m
Reports of an active shooter outside Nationals Park surfaced on Saturday night, initially postponing the Nationals' game against the Padres and eventually canceling it altogether.Stadium workers i
Mets place Lindor on injured list with oblique strain, say deGrom has forearm tightness
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
The injuries, they are concerning.
Lindor Heads To The Injured List and deGrom Shut Down With Forearm Tightness By Rich Coutinho,The New York Extra/TheNYExtra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 2h
The past few weeks the Mets were beginning to get injured players back and were set to have their starting lineup together that that had thought they would have in 2021 on […]
You almost couldn’t believe it when you saw it. Then again, this is a franchise known for agonizing losses. This was another. The Pirates stunned the Mets. https://t.co/OwQO8yaBSsBeat Writer / Columnist
Admittedly, it was a gross miscalculation.@MetsBooth You should’ve been worriedTV / Radio Network
Edwin Diaz: "I couldn't believe it when it cleared the fence. I thought it was a flyball."Blogger / Podcaster
Seth Lugo doesn't think tonight's loss will send the Mets into a downward spiral: "Our clubhouse, we're mentally stronger than that. It's not gonna get us down.... one loss doesn't define the team. We're a good ballclub and we're gonna show it tomorrow."TV / Radio Network
Listening to Wayne Randazzo explain that, per Statcast, the walkoff grand slam that just beat the Mets lacked the exit velocity and launch angle to be considered hard-hit — and that its expected hit probability was almost nil — is not a big help.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @BullpenwithDA: Btw can we applaud @KPILLAR4 for try to catch that fly ball. Didn’t even think about his face. What a warrior & gamer! #lgmBlogger / Podcaster
