New York Mets

CBS New York
Stallings Slam In 9th Off Díaz Rallies Pirates Past Mets

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 33m

J.D. Davis hit a pair of two-run homers for New York in his first start since coming off the 60-day injured list, and rookie starter Tylor Megill pitched six scoreless innings.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Stallings' slam completes Pirates' 'cool' comeback

by: ESPN News Services ESPN New York: Mets Blog 8m

In what's been a forgettable season in Pittsburgh, Jacob Stallings capped an unforgettable night for the last-place Pirates, completing a six-run rally over the New York Mets with a walk-off grand slam on Saturday night at PNC Park.

Mets Merized
Walk-Off Grand Slam Hands Mets a 9-7 Loss to Pirates

by: James Villani Mets Merized Online 19m

It was once again heartbreak for the New York Mets against the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. Like the last game before the All-Star break, the Mets blew another multi-run lead against one

Film Room
Mauricio's 3-run HR for Brooklyn | 07/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 27m

Mets No. 2 prospect Ronny Mauricio slugs a three-run homer to left, his 10th dinger of the season for High-A Brooklyn

SNY Mets

Mets vs Pirates: Diaz tries to explain stunning Mets loss on walk-off grand slam | Mets Post Game

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 35m

Mets closer Edwin Diaz thought it would be a routine fly ball but Jacob Stallings' hit kept carrying, landing in the left field seats for a walk-off grand s...

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Sunday 7/18/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 44m

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSp...

CBS Sports

Mets blow six-run lead and lose to Pirates on walk-off grand slam - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 51m

The Mets' bullpen allowed nine runs in the final two innings

MLB: Mets.com
Mauricio crushes three-run homer

by: Stephanie Sheehan, Nick Trujillo MLB: Mets 18m

Here's a look at Saturday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:

Sports Illustrated
Jacob Stallings's Walk-Off Grand Slam Propel Pirates Past Mets, Erases 6–0 Deficit

by: Joseph Salvador Sports Illustrated 21m

The Pirates were down 6–0 to start the eighth inning but scored nine runs in the last two frames.

