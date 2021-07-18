New York Mets
NY Mets: Is Ronny Mauricio the best prospect to trade for Kris Bryant?
by: Mason Smoller — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
By Friday, July 30th at 4 p.m. ET, the New York Mets front office must make a decision. The team remains in first place in the National League East but nee...
Francisco Lindor’s absence hurt Edwin Diaz during meltdown?
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 7m
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas suggested that Francisco Lindor's injury absence hurt closer Edwin Diaz during Saturday's meltdown loss.
NY Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates announce Sunday, July 18 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 11m
Taijuan Walker will start for the Mets, while JT Brubaker goes for the Pirates.
Tylor Megill Continues to Stamp His Credentials as a Mets Starter
by: Andrew Steele-Davis — Mets Merized Online 26m
It was another complete meltdown by the New York Mets against the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, but Tylor Megill continued to prove that he could be a decent fifth starter in the majors.
Tylor Megill’s pitch counts, the overworked bullpen, the return of J.D. Davis
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 33m
Mets at Pirates – Sunday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 53m
The Mets attempt to avoid the series sweep Sunday in Pittsburgh. All-Star Taijuan Walker takes the mound for New York.
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 7/18/21: Brooklyn and St. Lucie win behind big days from Mauricio and Palmer
by: Kenneth Lavin — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!
We Got No Lindor, We Got No deGrom, OUR METS HEADS ARE FALLING OFF!!! | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 3h
WHAT THE FUCK WAS THAT?!? You guys know I try to be one of the more positive Mets fans here at Barstool, which admittedly isn't saying much. But damn is it hard to look at the glass as half full or an...
RT @TimBritton: Included within, a look at Edwin Diaz's decreased spin rate and poorer fastball command since MLB's crackdown on foreign substances. Is that the cause of his recent woes? https://t.co/QdUZKLjhCQBeat Writer / Columnist
Today is a ‘What Are You Made Of’ kind of game.Blogger / Podcaster
Not sure if I’m mentally ready for another #Mets game after last nightBlogger / Podcaster
RT @DeeshaThosar: Mets lineup vs. Pirates’ right-hander JT Brubaker … Jonathan Villar at short: CF Nimmo 1B Alonso 2B McNeil 3B Davis LF Smith RF Conforto SS Villar C Nido RHP WalkerNewspaper / Magazine
It’s hard not to feel dejected right now. Lindor, deGrom are out indefinitely and Mets just loss 3 games in a row including 2 in heartbreaking fashion. That being said they are still in first place (for now). I’m doing my best to keep the faith.Beat Writer / Columnist
I had a nightmare Hansel Robles was back with the #Mets #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/kPTnkcrHmtBlogger / Podcaster
