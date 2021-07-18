Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
‘Frustrated’ Jacob deGrom goes on IL in major Mets concern

by: Mike Puma New York Post 24m

Jacob deGrom won’t be throwing within the next few days, which left the Mets with little choice Sunday than to place him on the 10-day injured list.

Mack's Mets
Gameday: Syracuse Mets Vs. Rochester Red Wings - 7/18/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3m

  The Syracuse Mets  are home to take on the Rochester Red Win...

nj.com
Mets’ Jacob deGrom joins Francisco Lindor on IL | How long will he be out? - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 15m

The New York Mets placed Jacob deGrom on the injured list, one day after Francisco Lindor landed on the IL.

Sportsnaut
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom hits injured list with forearm tightness

by: Matt Johnson Sportsnaut 17m

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom landed on the 10-day injured list due to renewed tightness in his forearm.

Amazin' Avenue
Open thread: Mets vs. Pirates, 7/18/21

by: Grace Carbone SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 17m

The Mets aim to avoid the series sweep in Pittsburgh with All-Star Taijuan Walker taking the mound.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
'Frustrated' deGrom to IL with forearm tightness

by: ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 23m

Jacob deGrom has been placed on the injured list with tightness in his right forearm. The Mets ace said he's "frustrated" by the situation that has landed him on the IL for the second time this season.

WFAN
Keith Hernandez drops Seinfeld joke on Pirates’ Kevin Newman

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 23m

When Pirates SS Kevin Newman came to bat in the eighth inning of Saturday’s Mets-Pirates game, Mets announcer Keith Hernandez joked he was “the light-hitting Newman, not the Postman.”

USA Today
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom placed on the 10-day Injured List

by: Justin Toscano USA Today 29m

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom was placed on the 10-day Injured List with forearm tightness. He won't throw again until the tightness goes away.

