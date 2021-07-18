Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

USA Today
62758017_thumbnail

Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker allows 3 runs in wild blunder

by: Justin Toscano USA Today 52m

Mets melt down as three runs score for Pirates on awful play by Mets pitcher against the Pirates on Sunday.

ESPN
62759519_thumbnail

Pirates swipe 3 runs off Mets' bizarre mistake

by: Associated Press ESPN 5m

The Pirates swiped three runs Sunday when Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker mistakenly batted a fair ball into foul territory, prompting a wild argument in which New York manager Luis Rojas was ejected.

Mack's Mets
61160186_thumbnail

Gameday: Brooklyn Cyclones Vs. Jersey Shore Blue Claws - 7/18/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 8m

  The Brooklyn Cyclones are home to take on the Jersey Shore Blue Claws.  It...

Film Room
62759214_thumbnail

Dom Smith's run-scoring double | 07/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 25m

Dominic Smith hits a double into the corner in right field and Jeff McNeil comes home to score on an error by the right fielder

Call To The Pen

New York Mets: Jacob deGrom injury leaves NL East wide open

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 44m

The New York Mets lead the National League East due to their pitching. The top three in their rotation - Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker, and Marcus Stroman -...

Larry Brown Sports
62758791_thumbnail

Video: Luis Rojas ejected, bumps umpire Jeremy Riggs

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 59m

Luis Rojas was ejected from Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after a disastrous play in the bottom of the first inning.

Newsday
62758672_thumbnail

Pads beat Nats 10-4, complete game suspended after shooting | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

(AP) -- Four San Diego relievers combined to toss four scoreless innings and the Padres defeated the Washington Nationals 10-4 Sunday in the completion of a game suspended the previous night because

Uproxx
62758418_thumbnail

The Pirates Scored Three Runs On An Infield Meltdown When The Mets Literally Threw A Fair Ball Away

by: Ryan Nagelhout Uproxx 1h

A Mets pitcher tried to scoop a ball up off the infield to keep it from going fair. He failed, and so did the rest of the Mets.

