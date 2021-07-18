New York Mets
Pirates swipe 3 runs off Mets' bizarre mistake
by: Associated Press — ESPN 5m
The Pirates swiped three runs Sunday when Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker mistakenly batted a fair ball into foul territory, prompting a wild argument in which New York manager Luis Rojas was ejected.
Gameday: Brooklyn Cyclones Vs. Jersey Shore Blue Claws - 7/18/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 8m
The Brooklyn Cyclones are home to take on the Jersey Shore Blue Claws. It...
Dom Smith's run-scoring double | 07/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 25m
Dominic Smith hits a double into the corner in right field and Jeff McNeil comes home to score on an error by the right fielder
New York Mets: Jacob deGrom injury leaves NL East wide open
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 44m
The New York Mets lead the National League East due to their pitching. The top three in their rotation - Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker, and Marcus Stroman -...
Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker allows 3 runs in wild blunder
by: Justin Toscano — USA Today 52m
Mets melt down as three runs score for Pirates on awful play by Mets pitcher against the Pirates on Sunday.
Video: Luis Rojas ejected, bumps umpire Jeremy Riggs
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 58m
Luis Rojas was ejected from Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after a disastrous play in the bottom of the first inning.
Pads beat Nats 10-4, complete game suspended after shooting | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
(AP) -- Four San Diego relievers combined to toss four scoreless innings and the Padres defeated the Washington Nationals 10-4 Sunday in the completion of a game suspended the previous night because
The Pirates Scored Three Runs On An Infield Meltdown When The Mets Literally Threw A Fair Ball Away
by: Ryan Nagelhout — Uproxx 1h
A Mets pitcher tried to scoop a ball up off the infield to keep it from going fair. He failed, and so did the rest of the Mets.
If he's done it's the first time he's gone 6 scoreless for first time since 2018 against the Cubs Last time he went 7 scoreless was in 2016 for the Mets against the White Sox (7 IP, 0 R, 2 H)Matt Harvey: 6 shutout innings, 74 pitches #OriolesBeat Writer / Columnist
Here’s how both booths called the ridiculous Mets blooper that benefitted the Pirates today https://t.co/rjeft4wQLJBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yep, saw it live. All the Mets stood around as Walker scooped the ball out of play and then argued. Rojas went crazy on the ump but should have went crazy on his players.I must admit I’ve never seen this before! 🤷🏼♂️🤷🏼♂️🤷🏼♂️ #shegone @notgaetti @BobFile @twuench @BaseballScrap @AMBS_Kernan @WesClements22 @murphyBB_IA https://t.co/UNuZ9m6fXUBlog / Website
#Mets 12th round pick Jack-Thomas Wold from UNLV has signed.Jack-Thomas Wold accomplished everything imaginable for Southern Nevada baseball. Now Wold is ready for the world as a @Mets prospect. @JackThomasW19 @unlvbaseball @SNTRIBE_ https://t.co/rPjoxj15ZyMinors
Mets have 6 outs to at least tie this game and avoid getting swept by one of the worst teams in baseball.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @jonstewart: Hello 911? I’d like to report that the NY Mets are trying to kill me.Beat Writer / Columnist
