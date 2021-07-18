New York Mets
With deGrom and Lindor Ailing, the First-Place Mets Are in a Bind
Tyler Kepner — NY Times
Jacob deGrom was sent to the injured list on Sunday with forearm tightness while shortstop Francisco Lindor could miss considerable time with an oblique strain.
Drama-filled Mets just won’t stay down
Ken Davidoff — New York Post
Just when you think the Mets couldn’t possibly be any more screwed, they go and do something like this.
Walker struggles, Rojas rages, Mets win
Grace Carbone — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue
Home runs from Blankenhorn and Conforto lift the Mets above a six-run hole in the first inning.
Matt Harvey pitched well today! How well? You’ll look!
Shannon Shark — The Mets Police
The Orioles are committed to losing 110 games, and what better way to accomplish that than by keeping Matt Harvey in the rotation. The Orioles cost-cutting did send Gary Thorne packing (he now mak…
CG: NYM@PIT - 7/18/21 | 07/18/2021 | New York Mets
MLB: Film Room
Condensed Game: Michael Conforto's two-run homer lifts Mets over Pirates, 7-6
MetsJunkies MiLB Recap: Jaylen Palmer Keeps on Hitting
metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies
Syracuse Mets (23-42) The Syracuse Mets lost 6-2 besides collecting 10 hits in the game. Syracuse went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position. Patrick Mazeika: 1 for 3, HR, RBI .310avg/.894OPS Fear the beard. @pattayymaz10 puts us on the board. pic.
No. 12 prospect smacks three doubles
Nick Trujillo, Stephanie Sheehan — MLB: Mets
Here's a look at Sunday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:
Wild, wacky win might be an indication the Mets are for real | Newsday
David Lennon — Newsday
The Mets outdid themselves this weekend in Pittsburgh. When it comes to chaos and turmoil, the bar is high for Flushing’s baseball franchise. But over the span of a particularly stomach-churning 24 ho
