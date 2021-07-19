New York Mets
Mets Morning News for July 19, 2021
by: Richard Staff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 25m
Your Monday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Do Not Ever Expect The Mets To Be Completely Normal
by: Tom Ley — Defector 4m
The 2021 Mets are just a decent baseball team. And yet, perhaps it is true that no Mets team, even a competent one like this season's version, can ever be truly clean of the franchise's inherent Metsiness.
Tom Brennan - METS CRUMBLING LIKE A MIAMI CONDO?
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 7m
Born Under a Bad Sign? QUAKING....SHAKING....BUT SOMEHOW STILL INTACT Maybe it is just me, but it seems like the Mets over the years have ...
Conforto’s 9th Inning Homer Wins It
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 16m
7/18/21: Down 6-0 in the 1st inning, the Mets rally for 7 runs, including a 2-run home run in the 9th inning by Michael Conforto.Check out http://m.mlb.com/v...
Yankee Optimism After Red Sox Series, Mets Pessimism, and Jim Leyritz Stops By
by: John Jastremski — The Ringer 50m
Plus, Lyritz compares this Yankees team to the ’95 team, and tells some George Steinbrenner stories before JJ closes the show with a pick for Game 6 of the Finals
24 hours of madness
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 59m
From injuries & brutal losses to Amazin’ heroics
NY Mets: 4 trades for a pitcher to ease our Jacob deGrom injury pain
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
Jacob deGrom has landed on the 10-day IL with forearm tightness. It’s the worst nightmare New York Mets fans could have experienced. Without him for an e...
How Mets explained bizarre error before their rally past Pirates - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker and manager Luis Rojas explain what happened on strange error that led to three runs for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
New Post: MMN Recap: Jaylen Palmer’s Three Doubles Lead St. Lucie to Victory https://t.co/nl1JmUhenr #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Happy Monday! Coming up at 10AM, it is @MandMWFAN on @WFAN660 101.9 FM @audacy deGrom, Lindor and the Mets avoid getting swept by the Pirates, Yankees take a series from the Sox, Cole looked good. Giannis and the NBA Finals.TV / Radio Personality
August 21, 2004: Gary Thorne calls a Michael Conforto home run in the Little League World Series. July 18, 2021: Gary Thorne calls a Michael Conforto game-winning home run in the big leagues.TV / Radio Network
RT @Jolly_Olive: you think a couple blown leads against the pirates phases me? i LIVE with this dailyBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Metsmerized: Mets Minors Recap: Jaylen Palmer Leads St. Lucie To Victory https://t.co/3sDvV3fcNjBlogger / Podcaster
Here's what happened yesterday in Mets Land https://t.co/J2X80JXSU9TV / Radio Network
