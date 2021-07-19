Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Film Room
Vladimir Gutierrez In play, run(s) to Pete Alonso | 07/19/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 27m

NYM vs. CIN at Great American Ball Park

New York Post
The Mets need to make a trade for Kris Bryant

by: Ian O'Connor New York Post 1m

Kris Bryant most likely has a trade coming his way soon, and the Mets should put themselves on the receiving end of it.

Film Room
Dominic Smith homers (10) on a fly ball to right center field. | 07/19/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 9m

NYM vs. CIN at Great American Ball Park

Newsday
Padres-Braves rained out, doubleheader set for Wednesday | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 31m

(AP) -- The game between the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres was postponed on Monday night because of rain and will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.Wednesday's first g

MLB
Mets-Reds in an offensive battle at GABP

by: N/A MLB: Reds 1h

Mets @ Reds Jul. 19, 2021

Mets 360

Game Chatter: Jerad Eickhoff vs Vladimir Gutierrez (7/19/21)

by: Other Mets 360 2h

Mack's Mets
Gameday: Mets @ Reds - 7/19/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

    The Mets are on the road to play the Cincinnati Reds.  It's the first game of a three game series.    Tonight’s Lineup: Brandon Nimmo...

Mets Merized
Nogosek and Banda Added to Mets Roster, Fargas DFA’d

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 2h

The Mets announced a flurry of roster moves on Monday before their series with the Reds in Cincinnati.RHP Stephen Nogosek has been selected from Triple-A Syracuse. He will wear #85.LHP Anthony B

Amazin' Avenue
Mets call up Nogosek, Banda, DFA Fargas

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

The team also moved Corey Oswalt to the 60-day IL and optioned Travis Blankenhorn.

