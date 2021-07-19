New York Mets
James McCann homers (8) on a fly ball to left center field. Michael Conforto scores. | 07/19/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 38m
NYM vs. CIN at Great American Ball Park
Lester, Soto power Nationals in 18-1 rout of Marlins | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 26m
(AP) -- Jon Lester pitched seven scoreless innings and homered, Juan Soto hit a pair of home runs and the Washington Nationals routed the Miami Marlins 18-1 on Monday night.Lester (3-4) turned in his
2021 Mets Draft profile: Levi David
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 30m
With their ninth selection in the 2021 draft, the Mets selected Levi David, a right-handed pitcher from Northwestern State University.
Mets Manager Rojas Suspended Two Games
by: Lewis Masella — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 58m
The Mets skipper will miss the first two games of their series vs. the Reds. Rojas was suspended for "excessive arguing" in Sunday's game.
The Mets need to make a trade for Kris Bryant
by: Ian O'Connor — New York Post 2h
Kris Bryant most likely has a trade coming his way soon, and the Mets should put themselves on the receiving end of it.
Mets-Reds in an offensive battle at GABP
by: N/A — MLB: Reds 3h
Mets @ Reds Jul. 19, 2021
Gameday: Mets @ Reds - 7/19/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 4h
The Mets are on the road to play the Cincinnati Reds. It's the first game of a three game series. Tonight’s Lineup: Brandon Nimmo...
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Three consecutive blown saves for Edwin Díaz. He gives up a leadoff walk, followed by a two-out, game-tying Jesse Winker single (with first base open...the Mets didn't have to pitch to him). Mets 9, Reds 9, bottom nine.Super Fan
I got somewhere for Diaz to put that trumpet.Blogger / Podcaster
Fresh Sheets. #UltraMomentOfficial Team Account
Diaz blows it again.Blogger / Podcaster
Another blown save from Díaz. It’s 9-9.Blogger / Podcaster
How do you not walk winkerBlogger / Podcaster
