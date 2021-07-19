New York Mets
Jeff McNeil's go-ahead single | 07/19/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 37m
Jeff McNeil singles into right field to bring in José Peraza, giving the Mets an 11-10 lead in the top of the 11th inning
James McCann, Kevin Pillar save Mets with late home runs to power wild extra-innings win over Reds - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 46s
The New York Mets rallied for a win over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.
Mets mash seven home runs for wild 11-inning win over Reds
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 7m
CINCINNATI – Just another wild night at the ballpark for the Mets, with homers flying, a deficit erased and a game decided in the final inning. The Mets took a gut punch in one such game over the...
Final score: Mets 15, Reds 11—Jagged Little Pillar
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8m
The Mets won a wild game in Cincinnati.
Mets hit seven homers and beat Reds, 15-11, in 11 innings | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 8m
CINCINNATI — The Mets might have another Edwin Diaz problem. He blew his third save in a row Monday night in a game the Mets eventually won, 15-11, against the Reds in 11 innings. The Mets’ five-run f
Masters of chaos, Mets show grit in wild win
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 8m
CINCINNATI -- For all the criticism the Mets have taken during this turbulent season, few have ever accused them of being predictable. The team’s penchant for thriving amidst chaos was apparent throughout its 15-11 win over the Reds on Monday, which...
NY Mets win wild game against Cincinnati Reds in 11 innings
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 16m
The Mets hit seven home runs in a seesaw battle in Cincinnati, finally scoring five runs in the 11th to secure the win.
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Tuesday 7/20/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 21m
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSp...
Trevor May earns the save | 07/19/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3m
Trevor May gets Mike Freeman swinging to end the game, securing the 15-11 victory over the Reds
Ohtani does the incredible, and the angels lose. Nothing newif i relieved a dude who was throwing a shutout and also leading the league in homers and i immediately gave up three runs i’d have to spend the next month living in a tent i bought at a rest stop and foraging for berries. god bless steve cishek https://t.co/tGCQSWaStvBlogger / Podcaster
Dave Jauss is so happy to be in the Zoom room for the first timeBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Masters of chaos, the Mets do it again. Recap of a nearly five-hour showcase of ridiculousness: https://t.co/EvfSSoHOEcSuper Fan
RT @StatsBySTATS: The @Mets are the second team in MLB history to hit back-to-back HR in the 1st inning and in extra innings in the same game. The other was the Pirates on September 3, 1950 (Danny O'Connell & Ralph Kiner in the 1st, Pete Castiglione & Bob Dillinger in the 10th).Super Fan
