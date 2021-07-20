New York Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Tuesday 7/20/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 14m
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSp...
Mets mash seven home runs for wild 11-inning win over Reds
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 22s
CINCINNATI – Just another wild night at the ballpark for the Mets, with homers flying, a deficit erased and a game decided in the final inning. The Mets took a gut punch in one such game over the...
Final score: Mets 15, Reds 11—Jagged Little Pillar
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m
The Mets won a wild game in Cincinnati.
Mets hit seven homers and beat Reds, 15-11, in 11 innings | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2m
CINCINNATI — The Mets might have another Edwin Diaz problem. He blew his third save in a row Monday night in a game the Mets eventually won, 15-11, against the Reds in 11 innings. The Mets’ five-run f
Masters of chaos, Mets show grit in wild win
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2m
CINCINNATI -- For all the criticism the Mets have taken during this turbulent season, few have ever accused them of being predictable. The team’s penchant for thriving amidst chaos was apparent throughout its 15-11 win over the Reds on Monday, which...
NY Mets win wild game against Cincinnati Reds in 11 innings
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 10m
The Mets hit seven home runs in a seesaw battle in Cincinnati, finally scoring five runs in the 11th to secure the win.
Photos: NY Mets win wild one against Cincinnati Reds in 11 innings
by: N/A — North Jersey 9m
In a seesaw battle, the New York Mets held on for a 15-11 win in 11 innings on Monday, July 19, 2021 against the Cincinnati Reds.
