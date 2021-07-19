New York Mets
NY Mets win wild game against Cincinnati Reds in 11 innings
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 7m
The Mets hit seven home runs in a seesaw battle in Cincinnati, finally scoring five runs in the 11th to secure the win.
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Tuesday 7/20/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 11m
Around the Majors with Mack's Mets - Tuesday 7/20/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 11m
Photos: NY Mets win wild one against Cincinnati Reds in 11 innings
by: N/A — North Jersey 6m
In a seesaw battle, the New York Mets held on for a 15-11 win in 11 innings on Monday, July 19, 2021 against the Cincinnati Reds.
Michael Conforto's solo homer | 07/19/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 11m
Michael Conforto smokes a ball high and deep to center field for a solo home run, making it 15-10 in the top of the 11th inning
Video: Mets announcer Gary Cohen roasts ‘disgusting’ Skyline Chili
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 57m
Skyline chili is a food item recognized as a "local favorite" in Cincinnati, but announcer Gary Cohen does not think much of it.
LEADING OFF: Nola and Means back on mound, Rojas suspended
by: AP — USA Today 57m
LEADING OFF: Nola and Means back on mound, Rojas suspended
by: AP — USA Today 57m
Lester, Soto power Nationals in 18-1 rout of Marlins | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
Lester, Soto power Nationals in 18-1 rout of Marlins | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
