New York Mets

Newsday
Mets hit seven homers and beat Reds, 15-11, in 11 innings | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 48s

CINCINNATI — The Mets might have another Edwin Diaz problem. He blew his third save in a row Monday night in a game the Mets eventually won, 15-11, against the Reds in 11 innings. The Mets’ five-run f

Amazin' Avenue
Final score: Mets 15, Reds 11—Jagged Little Pillar

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 39s

The Mets won a wild game in Cincinnati.

MLB: Mets.com
Masters of chaos, Mets show grit in wild win

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1m

CINCINNATI -- For all the criticism the Mets have taken during this turbulent season, few have ever accused them of being predictable. The team’s penchant for thriving amidst chaos was apparent throughout its 15-11 win over the Reds on Monday, which...

Lohud
NY Mets win wild game against Cincinnati Reds in 11 innings

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 9m

The Mets hit seven home runs in a seesaw battle in Cincinnati, finally scoring five runs in the 11th to secure the win.

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Tuesday 7/20/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 14m

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSp...

North Jersey
Lohud
Photos: NY Mets win wild one against Cincinnati Reds in 11 innings

by: Associated Press LoHud 9m

In a seesaw battle, the New York Mets held on for a 15-11 win in 11 innings on Monday, July 19, 2021 against the Cincinnati Reds.

Film Room
Michael Conforto's solo homer | 07/19/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 13m

Michael Conforto smokes a ball high and deep to center field for a solo home run, making it 15-10 in the top of the 11th inning

