New York Mets

New York Post
James McCann delivers off bench in ‘big’ Mets move

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

CINCINNATI — James McCann had a good idea he would be involved Monday night, even before he was called to pinch hit in the eighth inning. An inning earlier, the Reds had turned to lefty Amir...

USA Today
Mets smash 7 homers, shake off 4 errors in wild 15-11 win

by: AP USA Today 16m

Jeff McNeil hit a tiebreaking single in the 11th inning, Kevin Pillar added a three-run homer and the New York Mets...

SNY Mets

Mets vs Reds: Acting Manager Dave Jauss discusses the Mets crazy win over the Reds | Mets Post Game

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

Acting Manager Dave Jauss, who filled in for the suspended Luis Rojas, picked quite an incredible, see-saw battle to take the reins. He talks about the stren...

Sports Media 101
Let The Weirdness Flow Through You

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 1h

I’m not sure there’s a narrative that this game fits.And that’s fine. Because not every game has to contain a greater storyline on the state of the team. Sunday’s loony game

Fox Sports
Michael Conforto clubs two homers in Mets' 15-11 extra innings win over Reds

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 2h

Michael Conforto hit two home runs as the New York Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 15-11, in an 11-inning slugfest. Pete Alonso and Kevin Pillar also went deep for New York.

Mets Daddy

Mets Refused To Lose

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2h

After first inning homers by Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil, the Mets lead 3-0. That lead didn’t last long. It wasn’t Jerad Eickhoff’s fault. Of the seven runs he allowed over his 3.…

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Agents of Chaos

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h

And then there are games like Monday nights in Cincinnati ones where the sheer insanity of everything gobbles up logic and equilibrium and finally emotion itself.

Mets Merized
Mets Smash Seven Homers in Wild 15-11 Win Over Reds

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 2h

Four hours and 45 minutes after the first pitch, the New York Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds 15-11 in 11 innings.After Sunday's debacle with Taijuan Walker throwing just one-third of an inn

