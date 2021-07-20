New York Mets
Morning Briefing: Second-Round Pick Calvin Ziegler Signs With Mets
by: Cam Adams — Mets Merized Online 57m
Good morning, Mets fans!Mets second-round pick Calvin Ziegler has signed to a "slightly" below-slot deal but details are still unknown. The slot for the 46th pick is $1,620,000. Ziegler, a rig
Tom Brennan - WHAT METS HITTING PROSPECTS ARE HOT LATELY?
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 50s
I love it when our players get hot at the plate - don't you? The great thing about a player, who's done well or struggled, is when they get ...
Mets' announcer Gary Cohen eviscerated Skyline Chili and made Cincinnati natives mad
by: Charles Curtis — USA Today: For The Win 4m
“This is supposed to be food that you actually eat.”
Vintage ‘Ed-U-Card’ Game Delivers Big-League Fun
by: Paul Lukas — Uni Watch 9m
An old baseball-themed card board/card game may be low-tech, but it still has a lot going for it. We take a close look.
Winners and losers of MLB's sticky-stuff crackdown
by: Bradford Doolittle, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN Los Angeles: Angels Blog 24m
One month into the no-more-sticky-stuff era, here are the teams it's helping and hurting, and what's next.
MLB roundup: Mets outslug Reds 15-11 in 11 innings - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 2h
Jeff McNeil drove home the go-ahead run and clubbed one of seven New York homers as the visiting Mets outlasted the Cincinnati Reds 15-11 in an 11-inning slugfest that featured 34 hits Monday night. Michael Conforto homered twice and Kevin Pillar...
MetsJunkies Roundtable: Who Will the Mets get at the Deadline?
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 2h
With the trade deadline coming up, the Mets are expected to make some moves. So time for us at MetsJunkies to give our predictions. Who do we think the Mets will trade for. Remember this is a expectation, which not necessarily need the hope....
NY Mets: Revisiting the anticlimactic 2016 trade deadline
by: Jorge Eckardt — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
Sitting at 54-50 through July, the 2016 New York Mets were looking for answers to their injury woes. At that time, the roster had already been ravaged by i...
RT @custom_baseball: #OTD in 1970, #Dodgers pitcher Bill Singer threw a no-hitter vs. the Philadelphia #Phillies at Dodger Stadium. The home-towners won 5-0, and Singer struck out ten. Singer was selected as Player of the Month that July, going 5-0, before breaking a finger and ending the season. https://t.co/QRggj8lwclBlogger / Podcaster
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Ty Kelly. #Mets win 15-11 in Cincinnati as they made 4 errors bit hot 7 HRs, Luis Rojas suspended, argas DFA'd, Oswalt to 60 Day IL, as Mets add 2 pitchers to roster. @JohnMackinAde #LGM #LGSM #MetsTwitter #MLB @BTB_MikeII https://t.co/td5gaHnyixBlogger / Podcaster
Good morning. The Mets blasted 7 home runs against the Reds last night. Start your day off right and watch them all 👇TV / Radio Network
the Mets are scoring 5.67 runs per game in July and their 127 wRC+ ranks third in MLB over that span THINGS ARE LOOKING UP 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
watch out, dave jauss’s smile is giving brandon nimmo’s a run for its moneyBlogger / Podcaster
Even by the Mets’ standards, historical and recent, their win against the Reds on Monday was absurd, exhausting, chaotic and — eventually — gratifying. Story on whatever the heck happened last night: https://t.co/qqWkx3dhNdBeat Writer / Columnist
