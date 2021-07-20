New York Mets
Luis Guillorme: NY Mets using errors, defense as teaching moment
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 56m
Luis Guillorme's three-error game against the Reds highlighted a bigger issues of poor defense by the Mets.
Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen calls a Pete Alonso HR
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
OK listen to Gary here. “It’s deep….back near the wall” WHICH IS IT GARY? IS IT DEEP OR NOT? Why does Gary mention the wall on every HR? The Derby champ with a first-inn…
Video Story: Mets, Reds battle again
by: N/A — MLB: Reds 4m
Mets @ Reds Jul. 20, 2021
Robert Stock exits with injury | 07/20/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6m
Robert Stock exits with apparent injury after his at-bat in the 2nd inning
Mets: There’s No Way To Get What They Need Without A Luxury Tax
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 8m
The Mets, with ten days to the deadline, find themselves with more needs than money before the luxury tax kicks in. No choice but to go over.
Mets to pursue a starting pitcher ahead of trade deadline?
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 10m
Mets GM Zac Scott confirmed during a podcast appearance that he's shopping for a starting pitcher ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.
Give Mets closer Edwin Diaz a chance to turn things around | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese — Newsday 48m
It’s no secret we’ve become accustomed to novelty. We’re always looking for the newest and the best, for optimization and excellence. And when something — or sometimes someone — stops serving a specif
Game Chatter: Robert Stock vs Wade Miley (7/20/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 53m
Wonder Why Mets Bench Dave Jauss Is Always Happy? Because He Drinks 12 Goddamn Cups Of Coffee A Day | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 56m
So this quote popped off last night as every Mets fan still drunk off of last night's win was retweeting some version of it after the most preposterous game of the season. I thought maybe Dave Jauss w...
Votto home run. 2-1 Reds. Aquino home run. 3-1 Reds in 3rd. These things happened.TV / Radio Network
Playing the part of David Schultz tonight: The Reds.When did the Mets sign John Stossel to pitch for them?Blogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
Some good news in #Mets land tonight, at least. Francisco Álvarez hit his 10th home run of the season, and it was a moonshot.Beat Writer / Columnist
Aquino with a solo shot. The #Reds take a 3-1 lead.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Aristides Aquino off RHP Stephen Nogosek - 107.6 mph, 19 degrees (402 ft Home Run) 84.9 mph Slider #Mets @ #Reds (B3)Misc
