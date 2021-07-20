New York Mets
Jacob deGrom 'improving' but Mets ace still isn't throwing | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 48m
CINCINNATI — Jacob deGrom is "improving" but has not thrown a baseball yet, manager Luis Rojas said Tuesday. The Mets’ ace left the team to return to New York, where he is continuing to receive treat
Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen calls a Pete Alonso HR
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
OK listen to Gary here. “It’s deep….back near the wall” WHICH IS IT GARY? IS IT DEEP OR NOT? Why does Gary mention the wall on every HR? The Derby champ with a first-inn…
Video Story: Mets, Reds battle again
by: N/A — MLB: Reds 4m
Mets @ Reds Jul. 20, 2021
Robert Stock exits with injury | 07/20/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6m
Robert Stock exits with apparent injury after his at-bat in the 2nd inning
Mets: There’s No Way To Get What They Need Without A Luxury Tax
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 9m
The Mets, with ten days to the deadline, find themselves with more needs than money before the luxury tax kicks in. No choice but to go over.
Mets to pursue a starting pitcher ahead of trade deadline?
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 10m
Mets GM Zac Scott confirmed during a podcast appearance that he's shopping for a starting pitcher ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.
Give Mets closer Edwin Diaz a chance to turn things around | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese — Newsday 48m
It’s no secret we’ve become accustomed to novelty. We’re always looking for the newest and the best, for optimization and excellence. And when something — or sometimes someone — stops serving a specif
Game Chatter: Robert Stock vs Wade Miley (7/20/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 53m
Wonder Why Mets Bench Dave Jauss Is Always Happy? Because He Drinks 12 Goddamn Cups Of Coffee A Day | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 56m
So this quote popped off last night as every Mets fan still drunk off of last night's win was retweeting some version of it after the most preposterous game of the season. I thought maybe Dave Jauss w...
A deal for Merrill Kelly? How about J.D. Davis, Kris Bryant or Josh Donaldson at third base? What about shortstop? @martinonyc, @JonHein & @Anthony_Recker talk about it all on BNNY presented by Tri-State @Cadillac https://t.co/oLphClP08zTV / Radio Network
.@DPLennon: Phillies' Joe Girardi talks of lineup snags in the COVID-19 era https://t.co/90HHj7qPXy https://t.co/ZXVnjThyU2Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @MetsFanMania: Mets starting pitchers: Sunday: 1/3 inning Monday: 3 2/3 inning Tuesday: 1 inning It’s an issue. Be active and get starters at the deadline @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Joey Votto hit a 428-footer to center. Then Aristides Aquino went back-to-back. Stephen Nogosek is at 39 pitches after two innings. The bullpen is taxed. ...But the offense is hammering in this park and so much game is left. Mets trail the Reds 3-1 after three.Beat Writer / Columnist
#Mets No. 1 prospect, Francisco Álvarez launched his 10th HR of the season. It was an absolute 💣. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
all things considered, gotta like what you’re seeing from Stephen Nogosek. nice stuff *70s bass groove plays*Beat Writer / Columnist
