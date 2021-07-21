New York Mets
NY Mets Trade Rumors: Scouting Merrill Kelly, other Diamondbacks
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
The New York Mets are on the prowl to add some talent before the trade deadline. The team’s focus has drastically shifted away from adding a bad to inste...
NBA’s Board of Governors decides if ex-Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez can buy the Timberwolves - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 22s
Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez is teaming up with billionaire Marc Lore to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 7/21 - Pitcher List
by: Benjamin Haller — Pitcher List 2m
Which relievers might be in line to vulture a save or win today?
A Pod of Their Own: Sheryl Ring on Trevor Bauer, consent, and centering survivors
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5m
This week we have Sheryl Ring on the show to discuss Trevor Bauer’s legal situation, centering victims, and enjoying baseball despite what makes us cynical about it.
Mets’ GM says acquiring pitching is the team’s ‘top priority’ right now
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 6m
A team with so many injuries like the Mets can't have enough pitching, and the organization will be hunting for arms prior to the deadline
Disgraced MLB, NFL announcer lands humbling new job - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 22m
Disgraced MLB and NFL broadcaster Thom Brennaman was pulled from Cincinnati Reds broadcasts in August after uttering an anti-gay slur on the air.
Tom Brennan - Sometimes, the Fierce Heart Trumps All
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 23m
Takes a licking', keeps on tickin' Kevin Pillar and his iron will hit a huge 3 run homer Monday night. The Mets had just grabbed a one run...
OTD 2004: David Wright Makes His Mets Debut
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 25m
David Wright made his Mets debut 17 years ago today, July 21, 2004.The Mets drafted Wright 38th overall in the 2001 draft, out of Hickory High School in Chesapeake, VA. The pick was a compensa
MetsJunkies Recap: Mets Fall Short; Continue to Struggle
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 38m
The New York Mets haven’t been exactly up to snuff while coming out of the All-Star break. While the Mets have been healthy with a couple of exceptions, they’ve still been struggling a bit in this early stages of the second half. The Cincinnati Reds...
Carlos Carrasco came out of his short rehab start healthy last night. But 45 pitches was his limit, so he got pulled after 1 2/3 innings (of a hoped-for three). TBD whether his next start is with the Mets. His bullpen session tomorrow will go a long way toward deciding.Beat Writer / Columnist
It’s #NationalHotDogDay and to celebrate we’ve got BOGO hot dogs tonight for Weenie Wednesday + all tickets are just $10. 🌭🌭 (Actual hot dog will be smaller and will not have a person inside of them) Get your tickets at the @GEICO online box office — https://t.co/L44A7GqvVCMinors
We're back again today for game 2⃣ of this home stand against @The_Marauders! ⚾️Minors
On this date in 2004, David Wright made his Major League debut! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Got a 👀 at Joe Cavallaro’s first rehab outing last night:Minors
